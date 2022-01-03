Rooster could lose defenders and Cavani stays at United

The year started hot at Mercado da Bola. Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions, Atlético could lose two important pieces for next season: Júnior Alonso and Nathan Silva are in the sights of European clubs. In addition, Sunday also marked Cavani’s “get” at Manchester United, who was fighting with other giants for the Uruguayan.

Where’s my back?

After Cuca’s departure, Atlético could also lose two important pieces of the starting lineup in the spectacular 2021 campaign. Júnior Alonso is in the crosshairs of Russia’s Krasnodar offer, while Nathan Silva was sought out by some Italian clubs, including Fiorentina . The sale of both should yield nearly R$ 90 million to Alvinegros coffers.

Cavani stays

With little room at Manchester United under Solskjaer, Cavani has one foot out of the club. However, with the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, things changed. The Uruguayan was in the crosshairs of Corinthians, Juventus and Sevilla, but his stay is confirmed in England. The German coach made it clear that the player is fundamental to his intentions for the season.

Do you have weather? And money?

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Júnior said that Douglas Costa had expressed a desire to remain at the club. According to the agent, it is necessary that an adjustment in the athlete’s salary is made. “Douglas expressed that he wants to stay at Grêmio. And Grêmio is interested in him staying,” said the president in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

Not here!

Striker David entered Inter’s agenda. Without success so far in negotiations for Marinho, the 26-year-old striker is one of the alternatives to complete the attacks in the offensive sector. However, Fortaleza does not intend to release the player.