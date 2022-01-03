Russian club formalizes proposal for Junior Alonso, from Atlético-MG; know the details

Credit: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

Krasnodar, from Russia, formalized to Atlético-MG the offer of 10 million euros (R$ 63 million, at the current price) for the purchase of economic rights for defender Junior Alonso. The value includes the acquisition of the pass and goals that the player can achieve during the bond.

THE fans.com found that the Russian club has yet to officially present the payment conditions and, being accepted by the board, Junior Alonso will leave the club even before the re-presentation of the squad scheduled for January 10th.

Also according to the report, Junior Alonso must sign a three-season contract with Krasnodar, receiving 2 million euros (R$ 12.7 million) a year in salaries. In other words, 166 thousand euros (R$ 1 million) monthly, without taxes, in Russian football.

According to sources close to the negotiation, Junior Alonso accepted the parameters of the agreement with Krasnodar. In addition, he informed his closest comrades of the decision. Now, he waits for the end of the negotiation to embark for Russia.

The Krasnodar representative, who was in Brazil to formalize the offer to Atlético-MG, at a meeting which also attended by businessman Diego Serrati, returned to Russia with proof that the offer had been accepted.

To the fans.com, one of the representatives of Krasnodar confirmed the official proposal to Atlético-MG. Now, all that is needed is the bureaucratic procedure to enshrine the negotiation. According to the source, Galo will receive 8 million euros (R$ 50.7 million) immediately for the operation.

Junior Alonso was in the crosshairs of clubs in Mexico, the United States and Europe

Before Krasnodar, Junior Alonso was approached by Tigers. At first, the Mexican club wanted to make a technical composition, including defensive midfielder Rafael Carioca in the negotiation. However, Atlético-MG discarded this type of business.

Later, the New York Red Bull even consulted with the athletic board in order to formalize an offer by the defender. However, the US team made no further contact and the matter cooled off.

Last week, Genk, from Belgium, contacted Galo looking for information about the Paraguayan. However, they were informed that the negotiation was advanced with the Russian club. Krasnodar are the same team that tried to sign Nathan Silva in the last transfer window.

READ MORE:

Benfica’s proposal by Nathan Silva does not please, and Atlético-MG imposes conditions to negotiate the defender

Atlético-MG should not exercise a purchase option and plans to return Tchê Tchê to São Paulo; understand

Jorge Jesus refuses a millionaire offer for a Middle Eastern club and lights the alert for Atlético-MG

Jorge Jesus at Atlético-MG: Board expects new coach to plan reinforcements for 2022

Mercado da Bola: Youth hires ex-Santos defender

Gabigol, Atlético-MG trio and more: 7 players who can leave Brazil in January

Cano, Pablo and more: see 7 players who must change clubs in Brasileirão

Former Real Madrid striker negotiated and almost came to play for Flamengo