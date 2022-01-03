Samuel faces Caxias and does badly in ‘In the Emperor’s Times’

Michel Gomes is Samuel in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ (Photo: TV Globo )

In the next chapters of the novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Caxias (Jackson Antunes) will give an ultimatum to Samuel (Michel Gomes).

It will all start when the boy will accept the Marquis’ offer to go to war in exchange for leaving prison. IInitially, the two will have an excellent relationship during a fight. One day, however, Samuel will question why there are so many blacks in the troop. Caxias will respond that the government is freeing slaves to become soldiers.

The engineer will react indignantly. Caxias will explain:

– We have no other way out. Hiring mercenaries is risky, there is a danger of treachery or spies. We recruit Indians too. Do you see any problem with bringing the captives, Samuel? Samuel, think about it. The captives used to be trapped on farms and will now be soldiers.

– Soldiers or shields? These black men don’t know how to fight, they’ll be killed like flies.

Caxias will argue that most volunteers have no training, but are aware of the duty to fight for the country. Samuel will retort:

– Brazil was never a homeland for blacks. Brazil took them away from their land, from their family. It destroyed the dignity of these people, turned them into things, into animals. And now you think it’s fair that they fight for this country? To die for him?

The commander will emphasize that, after the war, everyone will be free. Samuel, however, will disagree:

– They will be corpses. That’s what Brazil does with blacks.

– Enough, Samuel! I don’t want someone who thinks that way on my side. I thought I could count on you, it was a mistake. If you want, you can go. Go away. Desert. Nobody will go after you. Go, Samuel! Follow your path – Caxias will say, very angry, leaving the boy moved.

