Santander unintentionally deposits BRL 980 million in customer accounts

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago

A Santander sign is displayed outside Santander House, in Milton Keynes, Britain, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
(REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Santander in the United Kingdom unintentionally deposited 130 million pounds, equivalent to R$ 979 million, in customer accounts. Some 75,000 Brits were given the wrong “Christmas gift”.

The amounts, distributed both to account holders and to customers of rival banks, are now trying to be recovered by the bank, which has the help of its competitors. “We are very sorry that, due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate customers have been duplicated in deposits to recipients,” he said in a statement.

According to Santander, customers whose accounts originated the deposits will not be harmed or receive any undue discount. Among those affected are customers of Barclays, HSBS and Virgin Money.

Those who received it may not even have noticed the error. This is because a regular payment appeared in the account, made by corporate customers to pay suppliers and employees. However, although Santander is trying to recoup the amount, it is not yet clear how it will deal with customers who have already spent it.

