Santos has 14 players with contracts ending this year; see the deadline for each one!

The board of saints work for contract renewal with striker Marcos Leonardo, which is linked to the club only until the 22nd of October this year. The talks last for months, but are still far from an agreement.

However, Menino da Vila is not the only athlete with a contract to end this year. In total, Peixe has 14 athletes in the professional squad who will be without a contract in 2022.

Among the 14, some players started for most of the 2021 season, such as Marcos Guilherme (loan ends on June 30), Madson, Camacho and Marinho (contracts end at the end of the year).

The list also includes Uruguay defender Emiliano Velázquez (contract until December 31), Venezuelan Lacava (borrowed until December 31), midfielder Augusto Galvan (borrowed until June 30) and left-back Moraes (borrowed until December 31st). April 30th).

Goalkeeper Paulo Mazotti, revealed by the club, has a contract until December 31st, while forward Alexandre Tam has a contract only until April 30th.

Some contracts that end this year are for players outside the plans, such as striker Rodrigão (on May 31st) and striker Lucas Venuto (on December 31st).

Finally, there is the case of defender Cléber Reis. He has a contract until 30 January, but suffered a training injury later in the year, had to undergo knee surgery and the bond is expected to be extended until he is recovered to return to the field.

Check the contract deadlines:

Cléber Reis – 1/30/2022

Alexandre Tam – 4/30/2022

Moraes – 4/30/2022 (end of loan)

Rodrigão – 5/31/2022

Augusto Galvan – 6/30/2022 (end of loan)

Marcos Guilherme – 6/30/2022 (end of loan)

Marcos Leonardo – 10/22/2022

Camacho – 12/31/2022

Matías Lacava – 12/31/2022 (end of loan)

Lucas Venuto – 12/31/2022

Madson – 12/31/2022

Marine – 12/31/2022

Paulo Mazotti – 12/31/2022

Emiliano Velázquez – 12/31/2022