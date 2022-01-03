Santos is interested in hiring Ricardo Goulart | saints

After backing down in negotiations with Nathan, from Atlético-MG, the saints look for another weighty name for the season. The target of the time is the attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart, without a club after leaving Guangzhou FC, of ​​China.

Alvinegro sees in the forward a player who can raise the level of the squad. Goulart would arrive to be the number 10 of the Fish. According to the ge, the conversations are still at an early stage.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC

In this transfer window, the 30-year-old player was already in the sights of Fluminense. Tricolor, however, withdrew from the negotiations because it understood that the athlete’s fatigue would take longer to analyze the proposals that the player has received, including some from abroad.

Ricardo Goulart is one of the most successful foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup. He arrived at Guangzhou in 2015 and made 184 games and 118 goals for the team.

Central do Mercado: Santos declines in negotiation for Nathan, and Fluminense increases proposal

In 2019, signed on a one-year loan, Goulart was Palmeiras’ main reinforcement for the season, but played very little in a lightning pass: just 12 games and four goals before suffering a right knee injury and needing surgery.

The recovery period was two months, but Guangzhou Evergrande requested the player’s return.