Santos signs Eduardo Bauermann and schedules reinforcements for Sunday | saints

THE saints confirmed, this Monday, the hiring of defender Eduardo Bauermann, who played last season for América-MG. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Alvinegro.

He joins midfielder Bruno Oliveira on Peixe’s list of reinforcements for the season. Oliveira, 23 years old, belongs to Caldense and played in the last Series B of the Brazilian Championship for Vitória. It arrives on loan by the end of 2022.

Now, the duo is undergoing medical exams to sign with Santos. They will already perform with the rest of the cast, on Sunday, at CT Rei Pelé.

1 of 3 Eduardo Bauermann in action for Coelho in the state final — Photo: Photo: Mourão Panda/America Eduardo Bauermann in action for Coelho in the state final — Photo: Photo: Mourão Panda/America

The absolute titleholder of América-MG, Eduardo Bauermann only did not play in three matches in the Brazilian Championship and was substituted only in one of them. He scored a goal this season, plus an assist.

The player is also known for his discipline on the field. In 35 matches at Brasileirão, he received only two yellow cards. Graduated from Internacional, Bauermann went through Náutico, Atlético-GO, Figueirense and Paraná, before arriving at América-MG.

Last season, Bruno Oliveira started the year defending Caldense in the campaign that yielded sixth place in the Campeonato Mineiro and Copa do Brasil, when the team was eliminated in the first phase of the competition.

In May, he was announced as a reinforcement of Vitória. There were 30 games for the Lion, with two goals and three assists. Vitória ended up being relegated to Serie C, finishing in 18th place, with 40 points.

2 of 3 Bruno Oliveira in Vitória x Botafogo — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória Bruno Oliveira in Vitória x Botafogo — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória