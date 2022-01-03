São Paulo Cup: find out how to watch Galinho’s game this Sunday (2) – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Athletic Galinho opens at 20:45 this Sunday in the city of Lins (SP)

Atlético’s under-20 team takes the field at 20:45 this Sunday (2) in its debut at the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup 2022. The team will face Desportivo Aliança, from Alagoas, at the Gilberto Siqueira Lopes stadium, located in Lins, a city in the interior of São Paulo that will host the club in this first phase. The game will be broadcast on SporTV, channel 39 or 539 on Claro/NET and Vivo; 39 or 439 of Sky HD; 39 of OiTV and Telecom.

Atlético already announced the squad’s lineup: Gabriel Delfim, Carlos Daniel, Cauê, Leo Simoni, Daniel Borges, Luis Fernando, Rubens, Guilherme Santos, Júlio César, Luiz Filipe and Emanuel Pereira.

In addition to Galinho and Desportivo Aliança, Linense-SP and Andirá-AC are also in group 4. The team from the city of São Paulo won the confrontation, this Sunday (2), by 5 to 0.

Atlético is trying to win its fourth title in the competition, after the victories in 1975, 1976 and 1983. The team was runner-up in 1980.

Check out the dates and results of the Group 4 games:

January 2nd

Linense-SP 5 x 0 Andirá-AC

Atlético-MG x Desportivo Aliança-AL – 20:45

January 5th

Linense-SP x Desportivo Aliança-AL – 15h

Andirá-AC x Atlético-MG – 17:15

January 8th

Sport Aliança-AL x Andirá-AC – 14h15

Linense-SP x Atlético-MG – 4:30 pm

