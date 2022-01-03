São Paulo tries to negotiate Pablo and Vitor Bueno, but pair resists – 03/01/2022

São Paulo tries to negotiate Pablo and Vitor Bueno in the ball market, but finds resistance from the pair in face of the opportunities found.

With Pablo, the Tricolor settled with Ceará and only waited for the “ok” of the attacker in the last days. He, however, is undecided and has not responded to Vozão, which paralyzed the negotiations and is looking for alternatives.

Vitor Bueno also received offers and surveys, however, he is reluctant. A person close to the attacking midfielder told the UOL Sport that “nothing interesting has arrived even if I encourage him to leave”.

Bueno was the target of a Japanese club, but bureaucratic issues, which involve a work visa, hampered the negotiation. Ceará also showed interest in the athlete, but there was no progress because of the midfielder’s desire.

Vitor Bueno arrived in São Paulo at the end of 2019, involved in an exchange with Santos for Raniel, and alternated good and bad moments. Last season, he lost space with Hernán Crespo and didn’t convince Rogério Ceni. He has scored six goals in 36 games. The contract ends in December 2023.

Pablo, on the other hand, was Tricolor’s top scorer for the season, with 13 goals, but he is not in the club’s plans for 2022. He was signed three years ago with star status, costing R$ 26.6 million and did not yield what was expected. The center forward was barely used by Ceni in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. The link ends in December 2022.

Pablo and Vitor Bueno receive high salaries and would represent a good economy in São Paulo’s payroll. Tricolor is even willing to pay part of the salaries to place them in other teams.