SBT launches action against LGBTphobia after controversy with Patrícia Abravanel

SBT launched a campaign against LGBTphobia. The video, starring the station’s employees and presenters, talks about the importance of respect and communicates that the “SBT family wants to evolve”.

“For 15 years, Brazil has been the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ people in the world”, begins Patrícia Abravanel in the campaign. “And what do you, what do we have to do with it? LGBTphobia is a crime. And we contribute to it whenever we’re silent.”

When we propagate hate speech, when we offend the struggle of so many people, when we don’t respect the rights of others. Knowing this reality, we need to unite and seek transformation. And it starts with each one of us. The SBT family wants to evolve with you. So, are you coming? says the campaign text.

In addition to Patrícia, Chris Flores, Gabriel Cartolano, Eliana, Celso Portiolli and other employees of the station are also on the call. At the end of the video, a QRCode is available that directs you to the “SBT do Bem” website.

Action comes after controversy with Patricia

In June of last year, Patrícia Abravanel debated by minimizing homophobia and asking for understanding with those “still learning” during the presentation of “Vem Pra Cá”.

“So just like ‘LGDBTYH‘I don’t know, they want respect, I believe they have to be more understanding with those who today still don’t understand properly and are opening up for that”, said the presenter.

The speech generated negative repercussions on social networks. Still on the live program, Silvio Santos’ daughter was corrected by one of the producers.