SBT officials accuse director of harassment and strike | Television

The situation behind the scenes at SBT is not the best. Professionals who work on the technical team of the Eliana program, shown on Sundays, went on strike after being harassed by the director of the attraction, Ariel Jacobowitz. The information was released by Union of Radio Broadcasters of São Paulo. The entity also accuses the station of irregularities involving overtime paid to employees.

In November, the Eliana program team went to a standstill after being harassed by the attraction’s director. “Eliana’s program team was morally harassed by the program director, forcing workers to react“, says a note released by the union. “The switter table was closed and only reopened after supervision went to the site, as required by the workers“, he pointed out.

On vacation, presenters Eliana and Patrícia Abravanel left unpublished episodes of their previously recorded attractions. The momentary strike of SBT workers did not affect these recordings. However, according to the Union of Broadcasters, professionals at the station have been the target of psychological harassment for months, without the station taking action against the problem.

“Workers have been suffering psychological harassment from their bosses. After the union’s last bulletin denouncing exploitation in relation to overtime, workers in the worst-affected sectors began to be harassed by bosses“, assured the entity. “The Union sent the company’s legal representatives an email denouncing this practice and no solution was taken“.

The organization also stated that if no response is issued by the SBT, it will formalize the complaint at the MPT (Ministry of Labor). “This has been happening for some time without a change in the posture of both HR, management, supervisors and managers, as a result, we have reached the direction of the company that has not done anything so far.“. THE IN OFF he sought SBT advice, but no one answered our questions.

Annual leave

In addition to the moral harassment against professionals at Silvio Santos’ station, the Radio Broadcasters Union of São Paulo denounces another problem: the “binge” in the bank of hours. According to the entity, the leadership “got lost” in the appointment of the most worked hours. Thus, professionals exceed the limit established by law, do not have the period compensated and do not even receive for overtime.

“The Bank of Hours instituted by the labor reform is the biggest exploitation that exists, as the employee works overtime without pay. However, the SBT manages to make the situation even worse. At SBT, however, it is a ‘spree’, as workers work up to 12 hours a day (03 times more than the terrible law allows) and everything goes to the Hour Bank“says the union.

“At SBT, the Human Resources sector was ‘lost’ in the appointment and no one can explain how many overtime hours the worker has in the Hour Bank to be compensated or paid“, also brings a note released by the entity. The maximum number of overtime hours allowed is two days, limited to the sum of the employee’s weekly working hours. That is, for those who work six hours a day, they can only go to the Bank of Hours 36 overtime in a six-month period, if there is individual written agreement.