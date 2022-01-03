Scientist face up to 26 years in prison; know the reason

In late 2021, the court convicted one of the country’s top scientists in the field of nanoscience for lying about academic and financial ties to China.

Charles Lieber faces up to 26 years in prison on six counts. Two from lying to the government and four from tax evasion. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

The worry of stealing industrial secrets and the Chinese government’s effort to recruit spies is nothing new. Since 2018, when the president was Donald Trump, this great fear already existed. And so, Trump implemented a kind of scavenger hunt to force academics who raise federal government research funds to reveal links to Chinese institutions.

This case of scientist Lieber, had been seen as a test for the strength of the Justice Department’s charges, which numbered more than 2,000, reporting a climate of racial discrimination and intimidation against the Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

Former prosecutor Andrew Lelling, told Folha de São Paulo, that there was never racial motivation in the investigations. “Several academics did not understand beforehand the need for transparency. We reinforce that point.”

Lelling also believes that the bill will still undergo changes under Democrat Joe Biden’s government, but he also points out that Trump was only the first president to take appropriate action in this field, and that Biden has been equally, if not more aggressive.

