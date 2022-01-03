see credit margin changes in 2022

As of January 2022, the INSS announces some changes to the payroll loan application. Thus, the margin released for loans discounted directly from the payment of the INSS will once again be up to 35% of the benefit. Of these, 30% are for the payment of personal loans and 5% for debts related to expenses or withdrawals with a credit card. Learn more below.

You’ll probably like it too:

Is it possible to reduce interest on a loan?

Banco Pan is fined BRL 11 million for giving a loan without a customer request

C6 Bank: it is possible not to receive calls offering payroll; see how

See the changes to apply for a payroll loan

Thus, according to the INSS, there is no forecast that the MP that increased the margin to 40% in March this year will be extended. So, retirees, pensioners and civil servants who need to take out loans to pay the bills have until December 31 of this year to use the larger margin.

It is worth mentioning that the suspension of payment of installments of the new contracts, offered by the MP, will also no longer be mandatory. Therefore, before signing the contract, check with the bank or finance company if the possibility exists; and also whether the deferral should increase interest and fee spending.

Finally, despite the ease of payroll loans, keep in mind that your cost of living will reduce up to 40% of your monthly earnings (in the case of the old margin). That’s because providing this reduces your monthly earnings directly into your retirement benefit. Therefore, to check how much the benefit can be committed with loans, the interested party can access My INSS. Just go to the “Featured Services” option and click on “Loan Statement”.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com