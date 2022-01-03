See how much the monthly income of Mega da Virada winners will be

If the winner of Mega da Virada decides to invest the entire prize of R$189,062,363.74 in savings, the bettor from Cabo Frio (RJ) could have an average income of approximately R$945,000 per month.

To give you an idea, the amount that the lucky person may receive every 30 days corresponds to more than 721 times the new minimum wage approved by a provisional measure signed on the last day of 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Even though it is not the most profitable economic option, savings manage to give the dimension of the new life that awaits the holder of the winning ticket in the main city of Região dos Lagos, in Rio de Janeiro.

Cabo Frio winner at Mega da Virada made a bet of 6 numbers

Mega da Virada: winners paid a quota of R$200, says lottery owner

Less profitable option

Currently, the popular modality is yielding 0.5%, in addition to the reference rate per month. If people from Rio de Janeiro deposit the entire amount received in savings, in a year they will be able to accumulate another R$ 10 million, approximately.

For some time now, savings are no longer the best investment option, since the percentage values ​​are below inflation. If it is the option of the Mega winner, even with all that amount in his pocket, his purchasing power will be reduced.

One of the two winning bets at Mega da Virada is a 14 odds bet made at the Campeão da Barão lottery, in Campinas One of the two winning bets at Mega da Virada is a 14 odds bet made at the Campeão da Barão lottery, in CampinasDisclosure mega-turning-mega-sena-campinas-sp-winner-bet The game was played on 12/14, at 8:38 am, at a lottery located inside Shopping IguatemiPersonal archive 0

Sweepstakes

In the case of the winning lottery, registered in the lottery of Campinas (SP), the 14 winners will have an average prize of R$ 13.5 million each. The hefty sum can earn approximately R$ 67 thousand per month in savings.

To participate in the raffle that yielded the prize of R$189,062,363.74, players had to pay at least R$200, the value of each share.