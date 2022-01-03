See how much the monthly income of Mega da Virada winners will be
Abhishek Pratap 49 seconds agoNewsComments Off on See how much the monthly income of Mega da Virada winners will be0 Views
If the winner of Mega da Virada decides to invest the entire prize of R$189,062,363.74 in savings, the bettor from Cabo Frio (RJ) could have an average income of approximately R$945,000 per month.
To give you an idea, the amount that the lucky person may receive every 30 days corresponds to more than 721 times the new minimum wage approved by a provisional measure signed on the last day of 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Even though it is not the most profitable economic option, savings manage to give the dimension of the new life that awaits the holder of the winning ticket in the main city of Região dos Lagos, in Rio de Janeiro.
Cabo Frio winner at Mega da Virada made a bet of 6 numbers
Mega da Virada: winners paid a quota of R$200, says lottery owner
Less profitable option
Currently, the popular modality is yielding 0.5%, in addition to the reference rate per month. If people from Rio de Janeiro deposit the entire amount received in savings, in a year they will be able to accumulate another R$ 10 million, approximately.
For some time now, savings are no longer the best investment option, since the percentage values are below inflation. If it is the option of the Mega winner, even with all that amount in his pocket, his purchasing power will be reduced.
One of the two winning bets at Mega da Virada is a 14 odds bet made at the Campeão da Barão lottery, in Campinas
One of the two winning bets at Mega da Virada is a 14 odds bet made at the Campeão da Barão lottery, in CampinasDisclosure
mega-turning-mega-sena-campinas-sp-winner-bet
The game was played on 12/14, at 8:38 am, at a lottery located inside Shopping IguatemiPersonal archive
0
Sweepstakes
In the case of the winning lottery, registered in the lottery of Campinas (SP), the 14 winners will have an average prize of R$ 13.5 million each. The hefty sum can earn approximately R$ 67 thousand per month in savings.
To participate in the raffle that yielded the prize of R$189,062,363.74, players had to pay at least R$200, the value of each share.
Copy of 3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (4)
Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil
***Mega-Sena 1
In November 2021, Altair Igreja, winner of the Mega in 2001, had his arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts after delaying his daughter’s child support. The debt amounted to R$ 160 thousandDisclosure
lottery
Altair Igreja had to share the hefty sum of R$27 million with an employee after a court battle that lasted 7 years. The worker claimed to have indicated the winning numbers to the bossBrazil Agency
***megasenadsc_5258
A seamstress from São Paulo lost half of the BRL 162.2 million prize from Mega da Virada 2020 for not having redeemed the jackpot within the 90-day deadline. The court determined that the money was transferred to the Student Financing Fund (Fies)Brazil Agency
***mega-sena (1)
Miguel Ferreira was killed in 2018, 7 years after earning BRL 39 million at Mega. He moved from São Paulo to Ceará, looking for a more peaceful life. The main suspect was found dead in 2020Reproduction/Facebook
***Lottery Queue’
In 2010, a group of 40 people from Rio Grande do Sul believed they had won a hefty sum of R$53 million at Mega. However, the pool quotas were never registered. They went to court, but compensation for moral damages was deniedBrazil Agency
***Francisco Seraphim
Francisco Serafim was accused, in 2010, of planning the death of his own son. The victim earned R$29 million at Mega, in 2006, and would have given the money to his father to manage it. Two years later, he refused to return it. The two ended up making a settlement in courtPlayback/TV Globo
***man-fills-mega-sena ticket-_0
In 2007, Altair Aparecido was a recent Mega millionaire when he was killed during a robbery in São Paulo. The victim had split a R$ 16 million prize pool with 15 other friendsBrazil Agency
A carioca earned BRL 100 million at Mega and trusted his friend to help him manage the amount in 2017. Two years later, André Luiz Lobo was appointed the author of the embezzlement of the millionaire’s money and assets. The case went to courtPlayback/TV Globo
***loterica_111006_elzafiuza.apr__1
About 4 months after withdrawing a R$ 1.4 million prize, a couple disappeared in Mato Grosso, in 2010. Raimundo Nonato and Liliane Gois were murdered. The suspects would have forced the two to reveal the bank account passwordBrazil Agency
***mcamg_abr_08052019_8683_1
In 2021, a group of people was sentenced to prison for forging, with the help of a CEF manager, an award-winning Mega-Sena ticket in Tocantins. The jackpot was BRL 73 million at the time, in 2013Brazil Agency
***viuva_mega_senna_capa_widelg
Renné Senna won Mega in 2005. Two years later, he ended up dead in Rio de Janeiro and his widow was considered the main suspect. In November 2021, the Court determined that half of the award, of R$ 43 million, was given to the victim’s daughterDisclosure
***Mega-Sena-2
A couple from Rio Grande do Sul went to court, unsuccessfully, to try to take Mega’s BRL 29 million prize in 2014. They said they had dropped the ticket in the washing machine, which would have damaged the paper Brazil Agency
***farmer
Farmer Osmar Malavazi went to court in 2019 to recover the R$290 million prize. According to the man, the numbers chosen were not registered by the lottery. The attendant would have made two repeated entries and left out the third ticket drawn.Reproduction/Umuarama News