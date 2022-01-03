see likely Glorioso’s team and where to watch the Copinha game

the fan of Botafogo will be able to kill the longing to see the team on the field this Monday. Alvinegro’s under-20 team debuts in Copinha against Aparecidense at 15:15. The team led by Ricardo Resende is in Group 14, headquartered in Taubaté.







Under-20 team of Botafogo (Courtesy/Botafogo) Photo: Throw!

In the group formed by four teams – Taubaté and Petrolina-PE – the first two advance to the knockout phase. Botafogo is looking for the first title of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in its history.

Botafogo’s subscriber list for Copinha counts with names like Matheus Nascimento and Juninho, but the duo will be in the pre-season of the professional team with Enderson Moreira and will not travel to Taubaté.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Aparecidense

datetime: 01/03/2022, at 3:15 pm

Place: Joaquim Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté (SP)

arbiter: Marianna Nanni Battle

assistants: Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira and Patrícia Carla de Oliveira

where to watch: SportTV

Probable Botafogo: Lucas Barreto; Daniel Fagundes, Ewerton, Carlos Henrique (Jefinho), Reydson; Wendel Lessa, Guilherme Liberato; Kauê, Raí (Kawan), Marquinhos; Gabriel henrique. Technician: Ricardo Resende.