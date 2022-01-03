See the forecast for unemployment insurance from January

The readjustment in the minimum wage should also impact the payment of various social benefits, which use the defined salary value as a calculation basis. This is what should happen with the payment of unemployment insurance from January 2022.

The new value follows the inflation registered in Brazil, which was the highest in recent years. Therefore, whoever receives the benefit next year will already have the values ​​readjusted in January.

Readjustment in unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is the right of every formal employee who has been dismissed without just cause. He starts, after the dismissal, to receive an amount as support until he gets a new job, for example.

In view of the forecast for the new minimum wage next year, the value of unemployment insurance will rise from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210.44, which is the minimum amount paid to policyholders.

On the other hand, the maximum amount to be paid will be R$ 2,100.00. The forecast for the new value of the minimum wage was released by the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, given the readjustment in the minimum wage, unemployment insurance and other benefits will be readjusted in the same proportion as the new salary.

In addition, according to the federal government, at least R$ 41.7 billion have already been earmarked for the payment of unemployment insurance over the next year. Another estimate released by the government is that around 8.2 million Brazilians may have to resort to the benefit.

To have access to unemployment insurance, in addition to being fired without just cause, the worker must have a formal job for a minimum period of six months. In addition, you cannot have any other source of income and you cannot receive any social security benefits. The amount paid for unemployment insurance varies from 3 to 5 installments. Which will depend on each particular case.