see the summary of the Flamengo ball market

After a lot of speculation and negotiation, Mengão finally defined its coach for 2022 and it will be Paulo Sousa, who is already starting to assemble the red-black squad for the next season. during the week and Torcedores.com updates Flamengo’s ball market for you.

Are you coming to Flamengo? Barcelona stipulates value to release Neto

goalkeeper of Barcelona is on Mengão’s radar for 2022. The archer could be a shadow of Diego Alves.

Spanish newspaper claims that Flamengo gained strength by hiring Coutinho

The Spanish newspaper “Sport” stated that Mengão gained strength in the hiring of midfielder Philippe Coutinho, however, what weighs against the negotiation is that the athlete was raised in Vasco da Gama.

Monaco defines a million dollar offer to hire Lázaro, from Flamengo; see proposal

Mengão is not just about possible signings. Rubro-negro can sell the young striker Lázaro to Monaco-FRA. The athlete is highlighted in the youth categories, however, he still hasn’t had great chances in the professional team.

The highlight of River Plate is offered to Flamengo, but the name doesn’t excite Paulo Sousa

Offensive midfielder José Paradela was offered to Mengão. The player, who is appointed as the successor of Nacho Fernández at the Argentine club, is only 23 years old, but he did not excite coach Paulo Sousa.

Flamengo outlines a strategy to stay with Andreas Pereira permanently; know the details

Despite the grotesque failure in the final of the Libertadores that ended up costing the title to Palmeiras, Andreas Pereira can be bought outright by the red-black team, which has already drawn up a purchase plan to acquire the steering wheel indefinitely.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Flamengo? Braz takes a picture next to the ace’s mother and the crowd goes crazy

CR7 in Mengão? Of course it was all just a joke and this all happened because Marcos Braz ended up taking a picture next to the Portuguese star’s mother.

Newcastle outlines a plan to close a deal with Flamengo and hire Gabigol

Who also shakes the ball market in Europe is Gabigol, the player is the target of Premier League teams, the last being Newcastle, which has already outlined a plan to hire the red-black striker.

WHO HAS ALREADY LEFT

João Lucas – Cuiabá

Bill – Dnipro, Ukraine

Max – Colorado Rapids