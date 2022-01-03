See the Top 10 top scorers from the current Corinthians squad

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on See the Top 10 top scorers from the current Corinthians squad 0 Views

Corinthians opens a new season in 2022 and tries to establish numbers and new records from January 26, when it debuts in the Campeonato Paulista against Ferroviária. In anticipation of the resumption of football, the my helm brings you the list of the team’s top ten scorers in the current roster.

The leadership, as it has always been since the athlete’s return for the third time at the club, belongs to the center forward jo. The club’s top scorer this century, the 77 shirt has 61 goals, almost double the second place.

In fact, it is at this position that the new thing for the year appears: the steering wheel Paulinho, author of 34 goals in his first spell at Timão. Awaiting his debut at the club, he has more goals than all his teammates other than Jô.

The first five are closed by athletes who, like the two above, have had more than one time at the club. It was only after Danilo Avelar, who still has a contract, but should no longer play for Corinthians, that athletes begin to appear living their first moments at Timão.

See the Top 10

PlayergoalsGames
jo61265
Paulinho34167
Fabio Santos22278
Renato Augusto19148
Gil13332
Danilo Avelar12110
fagner12436
luan1177
Gustavo Mosquito1186
Gabriel8237

See more at: Jô, Paulinho and Fábio Santos.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ex-Flemish publishes mysterious message and stirs red and black fans on the internet: ‘Come be happy’

Defender Samir made a post that stirred Flamengo fans After making a mysterious post on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved