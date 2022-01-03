See the Top 10 top scorers from the current Corinthians squad

Corinthians opens a new season in 2022 and tries to establish numbers and new records from January 26, when it debuts in the Campeonato Paulista against Ferroviária. In anticipation of the resumption of football, the my helm brings you the list of the team’s top ten scorers in the current roster.

The leadership, as it has always been since the athlete’s return for the third time at the club, belongs to the center forward jo. The club’s top scorer this century, the 77 shirt has 61 goals, almost double the second place.

In fact, it is at this position that the new thing for the year appears: the steering wheel Paulinho, author of 34 goals in his first spell at Timão. Awaiting his debut at the club, he has more goals than all his teammates other than Jô.

The first five are closed by athletes who, like the two above, have had more than one time at the club. It was only after Danilo Avelar, who still has a contract, but should no longer play for Corinthians, that athletes begin to appear living their first moments at Timão.

See the Top 10

Player goals Games jo 61 265 Paulinho 34 167 Fabio Santos 22 278 Renato Augusto 19 148 Gil 13 332 Danilo Avelar 12 110 fagner 12 436 luan 11 77 Gustavo Mosquito 11 86 Gabriel 8 237

