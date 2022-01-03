see the winners in each category

“Domingão com Huck” (Globo) today reveals the winners of the 2021 Best of the Year Trophy, which since 1995 has rewarded entertainment and journalism highlights.
It is the first time that Luciano Huck leads the ceremony, traditionally presented by Fausto Silva, who left Globo to present a new program on Band.
Huck quoted Faustão when starting the program:
It is an honor to present this award which was brilliantly presented by my dear friend Fausto Silva. We will bring news, but with a lot of respect for what has been built so far.
There are 10 categories in which the public decides the winners. In addition, the Best of the Year 2021 will honor the comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died last year, a victim of covid-19.
The program was recorded on December 15th and received names such as Adriana Esteves, Paulo Vieira, Juliette, Selton Mello and Israel and Rodolfo, among others.
Check out the winners*:
Series actress:
Cassia Kis, The Hague, from soulless
Leticia Colin, Amanda, from where is my heart
marjorie Estiano*, Carolina, of Under pressure
Journalism
Maju Coutinho
Renata Vasconcellos*
William Bonner
serial actor
Bruno Mazzeo, Murilo, from Diary of a Confined
Julio Andrade*, Evandro, from Under pressure
Marcello Melo Junior, the michael, in renegade archangel
Novel (To be announced)
Mother’s love
in the times of the emperor
save yourself who can
soap actress (To be announced)
Adriana Esteves, Thelma, from Mother’s love
Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Mother’s love
Regina Casé, to Lourdes, from Mother’s love
soap actor (To be announced)
Chay Suede, Danilo, from Mother’s love
Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Mother’s love
Selton Mello, the Dom Pedro II, from in the times of the emperor
Series (To be announced)
renegade archangel
iron island
Under Pressure – Covid Duty
Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy (To be announced)
Fabio Porchat
Marcelo Adnet
Tata Werneck
digital personality (To be announced)
Ary Fontoura
Attila Iamarino
Juliette
song of the year (To be announced)
cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo
I will fall back, from the group Barões da Pisadinha
baby attends me, by Matheus Fernandes