see the winners in each category

“Domingão com Huck” (Globo) today reveals the winners of the 2021 Best of the Year Trophy, which since 1995 has rewarded entertainment and journalism highlights.

It is the first time that Luciano Huck leads the ceremony, traditionally presented by Fausto Silva, who left Globo to present a new program on Band.

Huck quoted Faustão when starting the program:

It is an honor to present this award which was brilliantly presented by my dear friend Fausto Silva. We will bring news, but with a lot of respect for what has been built so far.

There are 10 categories in which the public decides the winners. In addition, the Best of the Year 2021 will honor the comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died last year, a victim of covid-19.

The program was recorded on December 15th and received names such as Adriana Esteves, Paulo Vieira, Juliette, Selton Mello and Israel and Rodolfo, among others.

Juliette and Selton Mello participate in Globo’s ‘Best of the Year’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Check out the winners*:

Series actress:

Cassia Kis, The Hague, from soulless

Leticia Colin, Amanda, from where is my heart

marjorie Estiano*, Carolina, of Under pressure

Journalism

Maju Coutinho

Renata Vasconcellos*

William Bonner

serial actor

Bruno Mazzeo, Murilo, from Diary of a Confined

Julio Andrade*, Evandro, from Under pressure

Marcello Melo Junior, the michael, in renegade archangel

Novel (To be announced)

Mother’s love

in the times of the emperor

save yourself who can

soap actress (To be announced)

Adriana Esteves, Thelma, from Mother’s love

Jessica Ellen, Camila, from Mother’s love

Regina Casé, to Lourdes, from Mother’s love

soap actor (To be announced)

Chay Suede, Danilo, from Mother’s love

Irandhir Santos, o Álvaro, from Mother’s love

Selton Mello, the Dom Pedro II, from in the times of the emperor

Series (To be announced)

renegade archangel

iron island

Under Pressure – Covid Duty

Humor – Paulo Gustavo Trophy (To be announced)

Fabio Porchat

Marcelo Adnet

Tata Werneck

digital personality (To be announced)

Ary Fontoura

Attila Iamarino

Juliette

song of the year (To be announced)

cherry lipstick, by the duo Israel and Rodolffo

I will fall back, from the group Barões da Pisadinha

baby attends me, by Matheus Fernandes