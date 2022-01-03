See who your team has already signed for 2022 and who might be arriving soon

Teams from Brazil are moving timidly and without so much expense in the pre-season and should speed up the search for reinforcements in the coming weeks

The year 2022 has arrived, and with it, the expectation for new faces in the main clubs in Brazilian football grows. If the market is still a little slow in terms of hiring, the trend is that everything changes from this Monday (3).

There is no lack of speculation to entertain fans who love this season. Cavani at Corinthians? Philippe Coutinho back to Brazil? Soteldo negotiating with São Paulo? Jorge Jesus and Edenílson at Atlético-MG? And Diego Costa?

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

These and other soap operas should have some positive or negative outcome in the coming weeks, who knows before the re-presentation of the clubs, which usually takes place from the second half of January.

So you don’t miss anything about the “ball market” in Brazil, the ESPN.com.br separated which players have already been signed by the main clubs in Brazil and who can soon be part of their team.

The list below has the 20 clubs from Serie A and more Cruzeiro, Grêmio and Vasco, representatives of the “great group”, but who will play for Serie B of brazilian in 2022.

See the negotiations of the main teams in Brazil for now:

Reinforcements: Éder (defender, Atlético-GO), German Conti (defender, Bahia), Gabriel Gomes (defender, Inter de Minas), Iago Maidana (defender, Gil Vicente-POR) and Índio Ramírez (midfielder, Bahia)

In sight: Klaus (back, Ceará) and Mikael (striker, Sport)

Reinforcements: Matheus Felipe (defender, CSA), Pablo Siles (wheel, Vitória), Bryan Garcia (wheel, Del Valle-EQU) and Jean Pyerre (midfielder, Grêmio)

In sight: MT (half, Vasco), Marlos (half, Shakhtar Donetsk), Jonathan (striker, Avaí) and jô (striker, Avaí)

Reinforcements: Renan (goalkeeper, Ludogorets-BUL), Edson (wheel, Al-Qadisiya-ARA), Ramon (wheel, América-MG) and Dellatorre (striker, CSA)

Reinforcement: Ademir (striker, America-MG)

In sight: Edenílson (wheel, Internacional), Gustavo (midfielder, Sport), Cristian Pavón (striker, Boca Juniors), Douglas Costa (striker, Grêmio) and Jorge Jesus (coach, Benfica)

Ademir taking a penalty during América-MG’s victory over Chapecoense, by Brasileirão Alessandra Torres/AGIF/Gazeta Press

Reinforcement: Diego Matos (lateral, Paysandu)

Reinforcement: no one was announced

In sight: Breno (steering wheel, Goiás), Elkeson (striker, free-kick) and Vinicius Lopes (striker, Goiás)

Reinforcement: no one was announced

Reinforcements: Michel Macedo (wingback, Youth), Nino Paraíba (wingback, Bahia), Richard (wheel, Athletico-PR), Richardson (wheel, Kashiwa Reysol-JAP) and Iury Castilho (striker, Zorya-UCR)

In sight: Gilberto (striker, Bahia) and Pablo (striker, São Paulo)

Pablo in action for São Paulo Staff Images/Conmebol

Reinforcement: Paulinho (steering wheel, free)

In sight: Kanu (back, Botafogo), Diego Costa (striker, Atlético-MG) and Edinson Cavani (striker, Manchester United-ING)

Reinforcements: Egidio (lateral, Fluminense), Alef Manga (striker, Goiás) and Pablo García (midfielder, Nacional-URU)

In sight: Régis (half, Guarani), Moisés (striker, Ponte Preta) and Copete (striker, Avaí)

Reinforcements: Jailson (goalkeeper, Palmeiras), Maicon (defender, free-kick), Mateus Silva (defender, Ituano), Pedro Castro (wheel, Botafogo), Filipe Machaco (wheel, free-kick), Fernando Neto (half, Vitória), João Paulo ( midfielder, Atlético-GO) and Edu (striker, Brusque)

In sight: Danilo Avelar (wingback, Corinthians), Petros (wheel, free-kick), Dentinho (striker, free-kick), Paulo Pezzolano (coach, Pachuca-MEX)

Reinforcements: Juan Ojeda (defender, 12 de Octubre-PAR), Igor Cariús (lateral, Atlético-GO), Christian Rivas (wheel, Estudiantes de Mérida-VEN), Marcão (wheel, Sport), Rodriguinho (midfielder, Bahia), Valdivia (half, Avaí), Alesson (striker, Vila Nova), André Luís (striker, Atlético-GO) and Marquinhos (striker, Corinthians)

In sight: Camilo (steering wheel, Lyon-FRA)

Reinforcements: Santiago Ocampos (right-back, Beitar Jerusalem-ISR) Paulo Sousa (coach, Poland)

In sight: Neto (goalkeeper, Barcelona-ESP) and Philippe Coutinho (half, Barcelona-ESP)

play 2:07 Rubro-Negro announced the hiring of the Portuguese coach

Reinforcements: David Duarte (back, Goiás), Cristiano (left-back, Sheriff-MOL), Pineida (left-back, Barcelona-EQU), Felipe Melo (wheel, Palmeiras), German Cano (striker, Vasco), Willian Bigode ( striker, Palmeiras) and Abel Braga (coach, free kick)

In sight: Nathan (half, Atlético-MG)

Felipe Melo was announced as Fluminense’s reinforcement for the 2022 season Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC

Reinforcements: Fernando Miguel (goalkeeper, Vasco), Anthony Landázuri (defender, Del Valle-EQU), Wagner Leonardo (defender, Santos) and Brayan Ceballos (defender, Deportes Quindío-COL)

In sight: Gilberto (striker, Bahia) and Juan Martín Lucero (striker, Vélez Sarsfield-ARG)

Reinforcements: Caetano (back, Corinthians) and Vinícius (striker, Nautical)

In sight: Dorival Júnior (technician, free)

Reinforcements: Orejuela (right-back, São Paulo), Bruno Alves (defender, São Paulo), Nicolas (left-back, Athletico-PR), Benítez (midfielder, São Paulo), and Janderson (striker, Corinthians)

In sight: Natanael (right-back, Coritiba), Cacá (defender, Tokushima Vortis-JAP), Wallace (defender, Malatyaspor-TUR) and Sorriso (striker, Youth)

Reinforcement: Alexander Medina (technician, free)

In sight: D’Alessandro (half, free kick), Nikão (half, Athletico-PR), Marinho (striker, Santos) and Wesley Moraes (striker, Aston Villa)

Reinforcements: César (goalkeeper, Londrina), Danilo Boza (defender, Mirassol), Rodrigo Bassani (midfielder, Figueirense) and Hélio Borges (striker, Ceará)

In sight: Moraes (left-back, Atlético-GO), Caio Vinícius (wheel, Fluminense) and Thiago Fernandes (striker, Flamengo)

Reinforcements: Marcelo Lomba (goalkeeper, Internacional), Eduard Atuesta (midfielder, Los Angeles-USA), Rafael Navarro (striker, Botafogo)

In sight: Yuri Alberto (striker, International) and Valentín Castellanos (striker, New York City-USA)

Reinforcement: Bruno Oliveira (half, Vitória)

In sight: Renato Chaves (defender, Al Batin-ARA), Eduardo Bauermann (defender, América-MG), Lucas Hernández (left-back, Atlético-MG), Nathan (midfielder, Atlético-MG)

Reinforcements: Jandrei (goalkeeper, Santos), Rafinha (right-back, Grêmio) and Alisson (attacking midfielder, Grêmio)

In sight: Patrick (wheel, Internacional), Ronald (midfielder, Fortaleza), Douglas Costa (striker, Grêmio) and Yeferson Soteldo (striker, Grêmio)

Reinforcements: Thiago Rodrigues (goalkeeper, CSA), Anderson Conceição (defender, Cuiabá), Luis Cangá (defender, Delfin-EQU), Edimar (left-back, Bragantino), Yuri Lara (wheel, CSA), Isaque (midfielder, Grêmio) and Zé Ricardo (technician, free)

In sight: Vitinho (half, Corinthians), Caio Dantas (striker, Nautical), Luis Amarilla (striker, Vélez Sarsfield-ARG) and Raniel (striker, Santos)