Shantal comes to the defense of Mateus Verdelho after criticism for case of obstetric violence: “Victim equal to me”

After Shantal Verdelho’s outburst about the conduct of gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the birth of Domênica, his second daughter with Mateus Verdelho, some followers began to question the attitude of the influencer’s husband. This week, Shantal countered the criticism and spoke for the first time about the consequences for the couple.

In an open Instagram question box, a follower asked why Matheus “didn’t do anything while the doctor was talking shit”. She then came to her partner’s defense: “Stop charging Mateus for that. He was as vulnerable as I was. The life and health of his wife and daughter were in the doctor’s hands. What was he going to do? To fight? To make the atmosphere of birth even more tense? Fight so the doctor doesn’t take good care of us? Fight for the blame to fall on him and say that he disturbed the delivery room?”.

Shantal also revealed that her husband, who followed the birth closely, needed to seek psychological support after everything that happened. “He is a victim just like me. He is undergoing therapy because of all this, he is very shaken. He doesn’t even appear on Instagram anymore, which is a tool of work and livelihood”, he said.

On another occasion, a follower asked why Matheus was so “finished” and, according to the influencer, the husband has not fully recovered. “It’s not easy for him to imagine that he could have done a thousand things there at the time. It turns out that in these moments there is a hierarchy and when they are dealing with the life of the one you love, you are simply hostage to any behavior of the other person”, vented.

“I think he had the best attitude, we stayed in our bubble. I just looked at him and he just looked at me. It felt like we were protected in a divine dome anyway. Me and him, he and me”, finished.

remember the case

In September, Shantal Verdelho gave birth to Doménica, her second daughter with Mateus Verdelho. Some time later, audios and videos began to circulate on the internet, in which the influencer vents about the conduct of the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the delivery.

Among the accusations made to the doctor, who deleted his profiles on social networks in view of the controversy, is that he would have revealed the child’s gender on social networks, before Shantal could tell his own family. The influencer chose not to know whether to expect a boy or a girl before delivery. Also according to the report, Renato would have embarrassed and exposed Shantal to her husband and also to other patients.

The case would have taken this direction after the influencer chose not to perform an episiotomy — an incision in the perineum region to facilitate the passage of the baby, recommended only in high-risk births. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like: ‘Oh, she was rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you will stay the same’. Once again breaking medical confidentiality”, he observed, in another excerpt of the audios.

“He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, all broken up, I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ He used to say in a way like: ‘Look, where you have sex, it’s all fucked up’ because she didn’t want an episiotomy. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband. There are people who don’t. There were several very bad postures of him. It was horrible”, lamented.

Finally, Verdelho says that she cannot watch the video of the birth recorded by her husband, as she would have been called names by Kalil at all times. “Simply, when we watched the video, it (Kalil) curses me the entire labor. Spoken: ‘F*ck, give it a go. Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t move, f*ck’… It’s a lot of swearing and cursing. After I saw everything, it was horrible”, he vented. Check out all the details of the case by clicking here.

How to report?

To report obstetric violence, registration can be done at the hospital, clinic or maternity hospital where the treatment took place. It is also possible to file complaints by dialing 180, dialing 136 or by calling 08007019656 from the National Supplementary Health Agency regarding complaints about the health plan’s service.