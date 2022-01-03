Sick, 2 inmates die on the same day in Amapá – SelesNafes.com

Per LEONARDO MELO

At least two detainees died during the weekend in Amapá, on the same day, and others are being treated in public health units. According to sources at the Institute of Penitentiary Administration of Amapá (Iapen), those who died were interned at the Emergency Hospital of Macapá with flu symptoms.

They were identified as Manoel Moura, or Manoelzinho; and Everson, the Falapeca. THE Portal SelesNafes.Com he could not confirm whether the two were pre-trial detainees or convicts, and for what crimes they were responsible.

Photos allegedly showing the two detainees are circulating in WhatsApp groups, but it was not possible to confirm the authenticity of the images or whether the detainees actually had their names ascertained.

According to officials, the two detainees were admitted with respiratory problems, which would have been the cause of death last Saturday (1).

Relatives of prisoners sought the Portal SN to complain about the quality of care provided to prisoners who have flu-like symptoms and other illnesses. The wife of one of the detainees claims that he is ill, but that he has not received adequate medical attention within the prison.

“He’s pretty bad. He had a fever, so he asked the agent to take him to the infirmary. When they took him out, the agent took him and said he didn’t have a fever. The agents don’t even care. They demand so much from us during visits, but you only get to the annex if you’re wearing a mask, while they’re all without it”, complains the wife of an inmate. There is no medicine in the infirmary”, he assured.

Officials informed that Iapen has only one doctor per shift for a prison population of 3,000 people. On the morning of Monday (3), three more detainees with flu symptoms were taken to the Emergency Hospital and 4 to the UBS in Marabaixa, a neighborhood close to Iapen.

On Sunday alone, 15 escorts were made to HE and UBS Marabaixa.

THE Portal SN made contact and is awaiting the positioning of the Iapen media.