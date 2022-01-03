Simultaneous wave of Covid, flu and gastroenteritis cases fill hospitals in France | World

France prepares for a month of January with hospitals crowded, facing simultaneous waves of cases of Covid, flu and gastroenteritis. The warning was given by the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, during an interview with France Inter radio, this Monday (3).

“The risk we run with omicron is that of saturation of conventional hospital beds in our hospitals,” said the French minister. “Omicron is less dangerous, causes fewer cases of acute respiratory distress, and the need for ICU beds is lower compared to other variants. However, more sensitive patients may present with high fever, which requires three or four days of oxygen, which increases the flow of patients in conventional beds”, explained the minister.

Last week, France set records for new Covid-19 infections and has the highest case rate of the entire pandemic: 1,518 patients per 100,000 population, according to the latest report by the agency Santé Publique France. The transmission in the country is caused by two variants: the delta, more dangerous, and the new strain, omicron. Several preliminary studies show that it causes less severe forms and mainly affects the upper respiratory tract.

Young people wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on December 21, 2021 — Photo: Michel Euler/AP

In the coming weeks, the 200,000 daily infections are expected to reverberate in hospitals, which are already facing the increase in cases of flu and gastroenteritis, typical of the French winter.

“The flu started and more serious cases of gastroenteritis have already arrived at the hospital. Patients with other chronic illnesses also need to be treated. Of the 400,000 beds that we have in the country today, 20,000 are already occupied by Covid patients even before we feel the impact of the omicron wave”, said Véran. “We will have a difficult month of January in hospitals”, he reiterated.

To limit hospitalizations caused by Covid-19, the French government bets on vaccination and the application of the third dose, which does not prevent contamination but avoids moderate and severe forms. Since December, all adults can receive the booster, which can now be ordered three months after the second dose. At the end of the year, the campaign was also extended to children between 5 and 11 years old.

The French government also plans to increase pressure on the approximately 5 million French people over the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated.

As of this Monday, the National Assembly starts voting on a bill that intends to make the presentation of the vaccination certificate against Covid-19 mandatory to enter restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, sports games, trains or even hospitals. The presentation of the negative test will no longer be accepted and the vaccination passport must include the third dose for those who have already taken the second more than four months ago.

The objective of Emmanuel Macron’s government is that the vaccination passport enters into force on January 15th. According to government deputy Yaël Braun-Pivet, the certificate will allow “avoid much more coercive measures”, such as new lockdowns or the imposition of a curfew.