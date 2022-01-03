Singer Maurílio’s wife makes a sensitive outburst, and reveals plans that the two had: “The plug won’t fall anytime soon”

The early departure of singer Maurílio on Wednesday (29), at the age of 28, left fans, friends and family very moved and impacted. On the last day of the year, Luana Ramos, the artist’s wife, used social media to make a very sensitive outburst about the absence of the loved one, and revealed the plans that the couple had to carry out soon.

“Last day of the year… You’re going to start 2022 resting in Father’s arms, in the best place you could be… And me? What will become of my 2022? By the way, what will become of my life?! MY LIFE IS YOU! We put the brushes together and I went to live your world, your life, your dreams… AND GLAD that we made this decision! It’s good that we had so many days, years, these last 3 years more together than ever, of all these 12 years of relationship”, began Luana.

In his outburst, Ramos recalled the couple’s intense coexistence, whether in the routine of their concert schedule or at home. She even revealed that the two had plans to buy a home. “Oh my love, so many plans for the future, even our little house we had chosen to buy that year, but that had to be postponed… Our greatest achievement, after the car, was the long-awaited home of our own. Days watching videos, visiting houses, visiting works… Even the one we chose should already be ready. I hope a family is very happy in it, as we were already imagining so many moments in every corner of that place”, lamented.

The singer’s wife also promised to remain close to her mother-in-law. “We had the blessing of having wonderful mothers/in-laws, that my mother became yours and yours became mine, since when we were just friends”, he said. “Thank you my God for everything, You know everything! Thank you for the opportunity to live together for so many years, so many stories, for the nearly 29 years of Maurílio’s life, where he met and introduced me to so many special people, that I never want to break the bonds made!”, completed.

Luana Ramos ended the publication talking about how difficult it has been to deal with her husband’s death, and reflected on having to resume her daily tasks. “I think the plug won’t drop anytime soon. I just ask God for strength and understanding to face these next days, face the day to return to our apartment, face the next birthdays, face LIFE without your physical presence, because I know that in other ways, you will ALWAYS be there! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! On this last Friday of 2021, he literally had sex with S de saudade!”, ended, referring to one of Maurílio’s songs with his duo, the singer Luíza.