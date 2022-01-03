Six new real estate funds will compose the Ifix this Monday; check who entered and who left the theoretical portfolio

The new composition of the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – comes into force this Monday (3). The portfolio will be maintained until April 29, 2022. Six FIIs join the Ifix and five leave the theoretical portfolio.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The novelties are the Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11), Suno Fund of Funds (SNFF11), NCH EQI High Yield (EQIN11), AF Invest CRI (AFHI11), BlueMacaw Logística (BLMG11) and HSI Financial Assets (HSAF11).

According to the new composition of the Ifix published by B3, the CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11), Pátria Corporate Buildings (PATC11), RB Capital (RFOF11) and Continental Square Faria Lima funds leave the theoretical portfolio (FLMA11).

The fund with the greatest weight in the index, the Kinea Index Prices (KNIP11) further increased its share in the portfolio, from 5.9% to 6.7%. Next, appear Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), CSHG Logística (HGLG11), Iridium Recebíveis (IRDM11) and Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11).

B3 regularly releases three previews of the new composition of the indices: the first preview, in the first trading session of the last month of the current portfolio; the second preview, on the trading session following the 15th of the last month of validity of the portfolio in force; and the third preview, on the penultimate trading session of the current portfolio.

In the first trading session of the year, Ifix operates in the positive field. At 10:51, the indicator rose 0.12%, to 2,808 points. In December, the index registered an increase of 8.7%, the biggest monthly increase since December 2019 (read more throughout the REIT Center)

Biggest highs of this Monday (03):

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics 4.48 HGPO11 CSHG Prime Corporate Slabs 3.31 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 2.75 MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. 2.48 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 2.37

Biggest casualties this Monday (03):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics -5.4 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -4.65 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. -3.84 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others -3.38 SPTW11 SP Downtown Corporate Slabs -1.86

Source: B3

HSI Logística sells shed to Santander Renda de Aluguéis and revaluation of properties from Hedge funds

HSI Logística (HSLG11) and Santander Renda de Aluguéis (SARE11) finalize shed negotiation in ABC paulista

The Santander Renda de Aluguéis fund confirmed the purchase of a 61,000-square-meter logistics shed in Jardim Utinga, Santo André (SP). The property belonged to HSI Logística.

The negotiation began in October 2021 and the space was sold for R$ 78 million. Of the amount, an installment of R$19.8 million was paid in cash and the remainder of the amount will be divided into three other payments.

According to a material fact, the logistics warehouse is fully leased and the contract runs until the end of 2024.

In 2020, the logistics warehouse had been valued at R$50 million and the space lease went from R$7.59 to the current R$12.44. Given the values, HSI estimates a profit of R$28 million over the next four semesters, the equivalent of R$2.25 per share.

Equity of Hedge Investments funds revised downwards after revaluation

At the end of 2021, Hedge Investments announced the annual revaluation of the properties that make up the portfolio of three funds it manages. The reports were made by the companies CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield.

The fund Shopping West Plaza (WPLZ11), which has the commercial complex of the same name in the west side of São Paulo (SP) in its portfolio, saw a 1.39% reduction in equity.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The revaluation of properties at Hedge Brasil Shopping (HGBS11) remained practically stable, with a slight positive variation of 0.04%. With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 179 thousand square meters, the fund currently has interests in eight commercial complexes.

Hedge Shopping Parque Dom Pedro (HPDP11), which also has only one property in its portfolio, had its equity value adjusted downward by 1.36%.

Real estate turnover: Magalu increases storage capacity and the best December funds

Real Estate Funds Have Best Month Since 2019; Green Towers leads and only three FIIs retreat

The expected recovery of real estate funds finally gave signs in December. After four months in the negative field, the IFIX – the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – registered an increase of 8.7%, the biggest monthly increase since December 2019, when the indicator rose 10.63%.

Of the 21 trading sessions in December 2021, only three ended in the red. The month’s performance offsets part of the year’s losses, which decreased to around 2%.

Of the 103 real estate funds that make up Ifix, only three show negative performance in December. Among the highest valuations, the highlight was the Green Towers (GTWR11), with more than 25% of gains. Check out the biggest ups and downs of real estate funds in December 2021.

Magalu’s storage capacity grows 30% in 2021

Magazine Luiza began operating at the end of the year the largest distribution center in the network, in Guarulhos (SP). With 100,000 square meters, it began to be planned about three years ago to meet the company’s increased demand. With this and other units opened in 2021, Magalu’s storage capacity grew by 30% in the year. The company arrives in December with 21 CDs and 1 million m² of storage area. Considering the stores, by 2023 the company expects to have 2 million m² in total.

The opening came at the end of a year considered particularly difficult for retailers. After a strong growth in digital sales in 2020, the performance in 2021 was marked by the end of the impact of emergency aid, by high inflation and by the continuation of bad indicators of employment and income. The trading of shares of these companies on the Stock Exchange mirrored these problems. Magalu closed the year with the worst performance on the Ibovespa, the main indicator of B3, with a drop of 71%.

Investment in storage in Guarulhos looks ahead. Built to give the company a break, the Guarulhos DC currently uses around 40% of its storage capacity and 15% of its shipping capacity. From there, between 8 thousand and 12 thousand orders are sent per day.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Read more:

First Focus report for 2022 maintains virtually unchanged inflation and interest rate projections

After a sharp rise in inflation last year, with an increase of 9.26% in the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) until November, the expectation is that the indicator will record a 10.01% increase in the accumulated in 2021, practically in line with the 10.02% previously estimated. The data are in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (3).

In the first release of 2022 by the Focus, expectations point to inflation of 5.03% this year, the dollar at R$ 5.60 and the Selic rate at 11.50% per year in December – without changes in relation to the survey of the previous week .

The market estimates a 1.5 percentage point increase in the basic interest rate at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which takes place in February.

Read more:

Related