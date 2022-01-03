South Korean crosses armed border in rare flight to North Korea

South Korean military on the North Korean border

A South Korean citizen crossed the heavily armed border into North Korea in apparent desertion.

According to the South Korean military command, the fugitive managed to escape even after hours and hours of searches for him by South Korean troops. He was spotted in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, at around 9 pm ( local time).

There is no information as to whether this unidentified person is still alive, but the South Korean military command has asked neighbors to the north that he be protected.

During the pandemic, the North Korean government adopted a shoot-at-first-sight strategy whenever it tries to enter the country, with the aim of preventing the spread of covid-19.

