Soybeans start 2022 with strong highs in Chicago against the climate still…

The first session of 2022 has rises of more than 20 points for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. This Monday morning (3), around 7:30 am (Eastern time), prices rose between 19 and 21.75 points, taking January back to US$ 13.48 and May to US$ 13. 70 per bushel. The climate in South America remains in the spotlight.

The weekend was hot and dry in southern Brazil and also in Argentina and, according to the latest maps from the GFS – the American model – the pattern of very high temperatures and below-average rainfall should continue in these regions until midday. of January.

“Many players sold and liquidated positions until the last trading session of the year, betting that there would be changes in the weather pattern for southern Brazil and Argentina, which, according to the models, will not happen. For this week, sparse and below normal rains are forecast. “, explains the general director of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

The state of Paraná, the second largest soy producer in Brazil, has already decreed, through its governor Ratinho Júnior, a state of emergency due to the extreme drought. The first harvests that started in the country did not reach 10 bags per hectare in some areas that suffered most from the drought.

As the executive also states, in addition to the well-known problem in southern Brazil, excessive rainfall in the center-north of the country is also being monitored, as it can delay the harvest and reduce the quality of the pods that are almost ready to be harvested in these areas. .

The market also continues to pay attention to its neighbors, especially those in the soy complex – with increases of more than 1% being registered this Monday for oil and bran on the CBOT – in addition to the others and the financial.

At the beginning of this week oil prices also rise – more than 1% – with OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Producing and Exporting Countries) stating that the impacts of the omicron variant will be minimal – at least for now – for this market.