Spanish journalist detonates Rodrygo, ex-Santos, after defeat by Real Madrid: “It embarrassed me”

Striker started on the reverse of the Merengue team for the Spanish Championship, against Getafe, by 1-0, this Sunday (2)

Real Madrid’s defeat by Getafe, by 1-0, away from home, in the Spanish Championship, this Sunday (2), did not catch anything well in the Spanish media. With low performance and little danger to the opponent, the Merengue team was harshly criticized, with some of the athletes who were on the field becoming main targets.

Among the very contested names is that of the young striker Rodrygo, who stood out in Brazilian football with the Santos shirt and, in 2019, he transferred to Real Madrid, when he was still 18 years old. At the Santiago Bernabéu, the sprinter has not yet established himself in the starting lineup, and suffered from the irregularity of the team when he was the target of harsh criticism from the Spanish media.

Among the heaviest ones is that made by Alfredo Relaño, honorary president of the AS newspaper. The communicator detonated the Brazilian striker, as well as his teammate, Marco Asensio, in a bad game for Real Madrid, which generated the second defeat of the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti in the entire season in the Spanish Championship.

“Asensio and Rodrygo embarrassed me in the first half and Hazard is not for big adventures. If Sevilla beat Cádiz, all of Spain will start counting”, shouted Relaño.

And he continued, when evaluating the Real Madrid match.

“It was clear that Madrid had neither brightness nor joy in attack. He had some chances, but not enough to score three goals, as Casemiro said. The team started very dispersed in the back, but later had no inspiration in the attack”, evaluated the president of honor of the newspaper AS.

Despite the defeat by Getafe, Real Madrid remains isolated at the top of the Spanish Championship, with 46 points, eight more than Sevilla, second in the competition, but which has two more games than Madrid to make – and can decrease the distance to two points.