‘Spider-Man’ hits 12th highest grossing in cinema history – Culture

Hollywood closed 20221 with optimism due to the good box office of Spider-Man: No Return Home, which completed the third week in a row at the top of the list of top-grossing films, this time with US$ 52.7 million (equivalent to R$ 293.6 billion) in North America.

The superhero film is already the 12th highest-grossing film in history, with around US$ 1.37 billion (BRL 7.63 billion), and the 10th in North America, where it earned around US$ 609 .9 million (R$3.4 billion).

Currently, the record belongs to the film avatar, launched in 2009. At the time, about 2.84 billion dollars were raised. Complete the list up to 11th place Avengers: Ultimatum, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinite War, Jurassic World, The Lion King, The Avengers, Fast and Furious 7, Frozen 2 and The Avengers: Age of Ultron, the latter with US$ 1.4 billion in total.

Check out the list of the 10 biggest box office sales between Friday and Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada below, according to Comscore.

1st – US$ 52.7 million – Spider-Man: No Return Home

2nd – US$ 19.6 million – Sing 2

3rd – US$ 4.5 million – King’s Man: The Origin

4th – US$ 4.1 million – American Underdog

5th – US$ 3.8 million – Matrix Resurrections

6th – US$ 2.1 million – Love sublime love

7th – US$ 1.4 million – Ghostbusters: Beyond

8th – US$ 1.2 million – Licorice Pizza

9th – US$ 1.2 million – The Journal for Jordan

10th – US$ 1.1 million – Charm

* With information from the AP agency.