‘Spider-Man’ hits 12th highest grossing in cinema history – Culture

Hollywood closed 20221 with optimism due to the good box office of Spider-Man: No Return Home, which completed the third week in a row at the top of the list of top-grossing films, this time with US$ 52.7 million (equivalent to R$ 293.6 billion) in North America.
The superhero film is already the 12th highest-grossing film in history, with around US$ 1.37 billion (BRL 7.63 billion), and the 10th in North America, where it earned around US$ 609 .9 million (R$3.4 billion).
Currently, the record belongs to the film avatar, launched in 2009. At the time, about 2.84 billion dollars were raised. Complete the list up to 11th place Avengers: Ultimatum, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinite War, Jurassic World, The Lion King, The Avengers, Fast and Furious 7, Frozen 2 and The Avengers: Age of Ultron, the latter with US$ 1.4 billion in total.
Check out the list of the 10 biggest box office sales between Friday and Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada below, according to Comscore.
1st – US$ 52.7 million – Spider-Man: No Return Home
2nd – US$ 19.6 million – Sing 2
3rd – US$ 4.5 million – King’s Man: The Origin
4th – US$ 4.1 million – American Underdog
5th – US$ 3.8 million – Matrix Resurrections
6th – US$ 2.1 million – Love sublime love
7th – US$ 1.4 million – Ghostbusters: Beyond
8th – US$ 1.2 million – Licorice Pizza
9th – US$ 1.2 million – The Journal for Jordan
10th – US$ 1.1 million – Charm
* With information from the AP agency.