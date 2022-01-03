Spider-Man remains at the top of the American box office and exceeds US$ 600 million there

Spider-Man: No Return Home remained at the top of the American box office for the third week in a row, and surpassed the mark of US$600 million raised there alone.

This New Year’s weekend alone, Teioso’s movie grossed $52.7 million in theaters. With a total of $609 million so far, the feature is already among the 10 biggest movie hits in North America.

The ranking was marked by the fall of Matrix Resurrections, which dropped from third in the ranking to fifth.

See the complete ranking below: