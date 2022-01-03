Spider-Man remains at the top of the American box office and exceeds US$ 600 million there

Spider-Man: No Return Home remained at the top of the American box office for the third week in a row, and surpassed the mark of US$600 million raised there alone.

This New Year’s weekend alone, Teioso’s movie grossed $52.7 million in theaters. With a total of $609 million so far, the feature is already among the 10 biggest movie hits in North America.

The ranking was marked by the fall of Matrix Resurrections, which dropped from third in the ranking to fifth.

See the complete ranking below:

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

1

1

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$52.7

two

two

Sing 2

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$19.6

3

3

King’s Man: The Origin

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$4.5

4

4

American Underdog

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$4.0

5

5

Matrix Resurrections

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$3.8

6

6

Love, Sublime Love (2021)

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$2.1

7

7

Ghostbusters: Beyond

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$1.4

8

8

Licorice Pizza

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$1.2

9

9

The Journal for Jordan

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$1.1

10

10

Charm

Box office

January 31st to 2nd

$1.0

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

