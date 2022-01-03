Square Enix delighted with the NFTs and hopes they will be hugely successful • Eurogamer.pt

Yosuke Matsuda, President of Square Enix, revealed to the world that he is enamored with NFTs and hopes they will be the next big trend in the industry, capable of successfully vibrating for years to come.

In a New Years message, Matsuda says that these unique digital items and the metaverse are two of the big technologies Square Enix is ​​interested in, along with cloud gaming technology and cryptocurrencies. These four technologies are the trends Square Enix wants to see in the future of the video game industry.

The cryptocurrency could be the key to ensuring the growth of a self-sustainable game, betting on a “play to win” concept and this could motivate the company to create its own cryptocurrency. Matsuda knows that many will look sideways at the initiative, but he will also be able to captivate a new audience.

“I know that the ‘play for fun’ people who currently represent the majority of gamers have shared their reserve in front of these new audiences and understandably.”

“However, I believe there will be a certain number of people whose motivations are ‘play to contribute’ through whom I want to help make the game more exciting.”

Matsuda says that games currently do not provide real incentives for this and intends to present this so that more creators feel interested in releasing digital items and this could revolutionize the market for user-generated content.

Square Enix will remain attentive to developments and trends, but betting on content created by third parties sold and purchased using cryptocurrency could be its big bet.