Step by step to unlock the Caixa Tem app by WhatsApp

It is not uncommon to find cases of blocking of the Caixa Tem application, a tool used in the payment of social benefits such as Auxílio Brasil. The main reason for the crash is the inconsistency of data caused by the lack of updating of records.

Read more: Emergency aid earns additional and is confirmed by the government

When losing access, citizens are unable to move their balance. When this happens, many immediately look for bank branches, which tend to be full towards the end of the year.

If you want unlock your cash has simply, quickly and over the internet, there is a way to do this through Whatsapp. Here’s how it works.

How to unlock Caixa Tem via WhatsApp

Access the Caixa Tem application (Android and iOS);

Log into your account with CPF and password;

Click on the “Free Access” option;

In the automatic help system, tap the available icon and access the generated link;

A conversation on WhatsApp will start;

Follow the virtual assistant’s instructions to submit the required documents and complete the unlock.

Caixa Econômica Federal informs that the process can take up to 48 hours to complete. If after this period the app is not released, the user must look for the nearest bank branch.

box has

More than a social digital savings account for the payment of social benefits, Caixa Tem currently has many other functions for its customers. Some examples are: loans of up to R$1,000, payments of bills and bank slips and transfers via Pix.