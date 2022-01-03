Still without investors, the São Januário reform progresses little; Vasco is considering building work in stages | Vasco

The year 2021 was of little progress in the renovation of São Januário. After ending the partnership with WTorre, a company that would act in fundraising, Vasco ends the season without having investors to carry out the work.

+ Vasco signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

In this way, the modernization of the stadium did not start as planned. And there is a risk that another deadline will not be met: the opening on August 21, 2023, 125th anniversary. Therefore, Vasco is considering carrying out the project in stages.

1 of 2 How would the façade of São Januário look like — Photo: Reproduction How would the façade of São Januário look like — Photo: Reproduction

If there are still no machines and workers transforming the stadium into a construction site, there has been an evolution in that work that appears very little. In addition to continuing the process of regularizing the registration of lands that include the São Januário complex, Vasco intensified contact with the city of Rio. The idea was to prepare the land to facilitate the licensing process. There is a good relationship between the parties.

As there is no money to complete the technical project and start the work itself, Vasco started to evaluate alternatives. One of them is to carry out the renovation in stages. In this case, she would start with Social. And then yes, it could be inaugurated in 2023. The debate around the club-company initiated by the management, which commissioned studies on the subject, will assess the situation in São Januário.