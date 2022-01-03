Struck by mare kick, Colorado rancher is “born” again after surgery; family thanks health professionals from Vilhena

The Colorado cattleman José Carlos Neiva was practically “born” again on January 1, 2022, after undergoing surgery to remove the spleen (splenctomy), a procedure successfully performed in a hospital in Vilhena by doctors Paulo Arruda and Rafael , saving the patient’s life.

The family sent a note to the Rondônia Extra reporting that, last December 15, while handling the cattle, José was hit by a kick from a mare, fracturing two ribs and injuring the spleen that is located on the left side of the thorax.

However, at the time of the accident, a tomography of the abdomen was not performed, nor was an ultrasound, which is essential in the case of abdominal trauma, since internal bleeding can occur that can lead to death, especially if there is no immediate medical treatment.

The family explains that, luckily, even with the serious injury, the organ did not rupture, making it possible, by a miracle, for the cattleman to be transferred to Vilhena, where the aforementioned examinations were carried out by the Clinic’s team immediately on Christmas Day. Mega Imagem, with the support of the doctor Eduardo Mollinari and his wife, who even though they were traveling on vacation, promptly provided assistance.

Admitted to the Regional Hospital, José received all the care and treatment possible in order to preserve his spleen and monitor his serious health. However, even with all the attention and care, the spleen was already very injured and had to be surgically removed at the “Bom Jesus” Hospital.

José is the father-in-law of the lawyer Jefferson, from the Notary Public. “The family and Dr. Jefferson are grateful for the great support received from all the doctors in Vilhena, especially Dr. Paulo Arruda and Dr. Rafael, who performed the surgery; to Dr. José Gustavo Gloss for the excellence, expertise and humanized care received at Hospital Bom Jesus, extending his greetings to the entire team of the aforementioned Hospital. Special thanks to the entire team at the Regional Hospital, for the care and treatment received, in the person of the Secretary of Health Weslaine Amorim and the doctors Dr. Halsted, Dr. Cezar, Dr. Manuela and Dr. Nilton, who provided all possible help”, informs the note.



