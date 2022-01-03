Studies indicate reason for reduced severity of the Ômicron variant: it spares the lungs – Health

A series of new studies in laboratory animals and human tissues is pointing to the first clue as to why the Ômicron variant it causes less severe conditions than previous versions of the coronavirus.

In studies with mice and hamsters, the Ômicron variant produced less harmful infections, often limited only to the upper airways: nose, throat and trachea. The variant affected the lungs, where previous variants used to cause tissue damage and serious breathing difficulties.

“We can say that the idea is emerging of a disease that manifests itself mainly in the upper respiratory system,” said Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health, who has studied how coronaviruses infect the airways.

In November, when the first reports of the existence of the Ômicron variant arrived from South Africa, scientists had only hunches as to their differences in behavior from earlier forms of the virus. All that was known was that Ômicron had a distinct and alarming combination of more than 50 genetic mutations.

Previous research had shown that some of these mutations would allow coronaviruses to adhere more tightly to cells. Others made it possible for the virus to evade the antibodies, which act as a first line of defense against infection. But the behavior of the new variant inside the body was a mystery.

“It’s impossible to predict the behavior of viruses based on their mutations alone,” said Ravindra Gupta, a virus specialist at Cambridge University.

Over the past month, more than a dozen research groups, including Gupta’s, have been looking at the new pathogen in the laboratory, infecting cells in Petri dishes with Ômicron and spraying the virus into the noses of animals.

While this work was being done, the Ômicron variant had spread across the planet, readily infecting even those who had already been vaccinated or recovered from a previous infection.

But with the explosion in the number of cases, hospitalizations showed only a small increase. Initial studies with patients indicated that the Ômicron variant was less likely to cause serious conditions than other variants, especially among those already vaccinated. Still, these conclusions involved a series of drawbacks.

For starters, most of the first infections with the Ômicron variant occurred among young people, who tend to get sick less when they contract some version of the virus. And many of these first cases were seen in people who already had some immunity, either because they had already been infected or because they were vaccinated. It was not known whether the Ômicron variant would also prove less severe if it infects an older, unvaccinated person, for example.

Animal experiments may help to clarify these ambiguities, as scientists can test the effects of the Ômicron variant in identical animals living under identical conditions. More than a dozen experiments released in recent days indicate the same conclusion: the Ômicron variant is milder than Delta and other earlier versions of the virus.

On Wednesday, a large consortium of Japanese and American scientists released a report on mice and hamsters infected with the Ômicron variant or one of the many earlier variants. Those infected with the Ômicron variant had less lung damage, less weight loss and a lower risk of death, according to the study.

Although animals infected with the Ômicron variant on average had much milder symptoms, scientists were particularly surprised by the results observed among Syrian hamsters, a species known to become seriously ill with all previous versions of the virus.

“It was surprising, as all the other variants produced a robust infection in these hamsters,” said Dr. Michael Diamond, a virus specialist at Washington University and a co-author of the study.

Several other studies involving mice and hamsters have come to the same conclusion (as with the most urgent research on the Ômicron variant, these studies have been published online but not yet published in scientific journals).

Why the Ômicron variant produces milder frames may be a matter of anatomy. Diamond and his colleagues found that the level of the Ômicron variant present in the hamsters’ noses was the same as in animals infected with earlier forms of the coronavirus. But the levels of the Ômicron variant in the lungs were one-tenth that of other variants, or even lower.

A similar finding came from researchers at the University of Hong Kong, who studied tissue fragments removed from human airways during surgery. In 12 lung samples, the scientists found that the Ômicron variant developed more slowly than Delta and other variants.

The researchers also infected tissue in the bronchi, the ducts in the chest that carry air from the trachea to the lungs. And, within these bronchial cells, in the first two days after infection, the Ômicron variant developed faster than Delta or the original coronavirus strain.

Such findings should be followed up in further studies, such as experiments in monkeys or examination of the airways of people infected with the Ômicron variant. If the results are consistent, this may explain why people infected with the Ômicron variant seem less likely to develop a condition requiring hospitalization than those infected with Delta.

Coronavirus infection starts in the nose or possibly the mouth and spreads down the throat. Weaker infections usually go no further than this. But when the coronavirus gets to the lungs, the damage can be great.

Immune cells in the lungs can overreact, killing not only infected cells but healthy ones as well. They can produce uncontrolled inflammation, affecting the delicate surface of the lung walls. Worse, the virus can escape from the affected lung and into the bloodstream, triggering clots to form and attacking other organs.

Gupta suspects that his team’s new data provide a molecular explanation for why the Ômicron variant does not grow as much in the lungs.

Many cells in the lungs have a protein called TMPRSS2 on their surface, which may inadvertently facilitate the virus’s access to the cell. But Gupta’s team found that this protein does not adhere very well to the Ômicron variant. As a result, the Ômicron variant is less successful than Delta at infecting cells in this way. In an independent study, a team from the University of Glasgow reached the same conclusion.

Through an alternative route, the coronavirus can also invade cells that do not produce TMPRSS2. In the upper part of the airways, cells do not usually present this protein, which may explain the evidence that the Ômicron variant is more frequently found in these airways than in the lungs.

Gupta speculated that the Ômicron variant would have specialized to infect the upper airways, thriving in the throat and nose. If this is true, the virus may be more likely to spread in small droplets through the surrounding air and find new hosts.

“Transmission occurs mainly because of what happens in the upper airways, right?” he said. “It’s not a result of what happens deeper, in the lungs, where the most serious conditions originate. So we can understand why the virus evolved that way.”

While these studies clearly help to explain why the Ômicron variant causes milder infections, they still don't answer why the variant spreads so easily from one person to another. The United States recorded more than 580,000 cases as of Thursday alone, and the majority are believed to be Ômicron variant cases.