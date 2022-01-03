Study reveals most promising professions for 2022 – Country

A survey made by PageGroup points out which are the 39 most promising professions for the year 2022. According to information from CNN, the salary in some positions can reach up to R$ 60 thousand per month.

The technology area will continue to lead the best deals in the next year, according to the study. Among the highlights, positions linked to digital transformation, electronic commerce, innovation.

The research considers professions considered to be high-ranking, middle and top management, technical and management support levels, as well as outsourced and temporary workers.

The president of the PageGroup in Brazil, Gil van Delft, affirms that the advance of vaccination and the return to economic activities have offered more and more searches for professionals from the marketing and technology.

“We’ve also seen a trend towards hiring executives linked to financial planning, cost reduction and expansion of new markets, in addition to a greater volume of positions linked to diversity and inclusion,” he told CNN.

To survey the most promising positions year after year, according to him, the group consults companies of all sizes in 14 different sectors.

“From this conversation and understanding the real hiring needs, the consultants consolidate this information and produce the final list of the positions with the greatest possibility of demand from the companies”, explains the PageGroup.

See the complete list of the most promising professions of 2022

Software developer – AgroTechs. Salary: R$ 7 thousand to R$ 15 thousand + variable remuneration;

Business development manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand + variable remuneration;

Media and performance coordinator. Salary: R$ 8 thousand to R$ 12 thousand;

SEO Specialist. R$7 thousand to R$10 thousand;

Business Intelligence Analyst. Salary: R$4,000 to R$11,000;

Supply manager. Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;

Production and maintenance manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;

Logistics manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 22 thousand;

Product owner. Salary: R$ 10 thousand to R$ 20 thousand + variable;

Head of credit & collection; Salary: R$ 20 thousand and R$ 25 thousand + variable;

Accounting analyst. Salary: R$7.5 thousand to R$9 thousand;

Financial planning analyst. Salary: R$8 thousand to R$9 thousand;

Legal manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 30 thousand;

Acquisition of Talents – PCD. Salary: R$ 6 thousand to R$ 7.5 thousand;

Hospital operations director.Salary: R$30,000 to R$45 thousand;

Commercial Director – medical devices.Salary: R$ 30 thousand to R$ 45 thousand + 4 salaries;

CEO – Hospitals.Salary: R$40 thousand to R$60 thousand;

Occupational doctor – coordinator; Salary: R$ 8 thousand to R$ 10 thousand for 15 hours a week;

Pharmacovigilance analyst. Salary: R$5.3 thousand to R$7 thousand;

PMO/Project Manager. Salary: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 20 thousand;

BI/Data Analyst. Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$12 thousand;

Software Testing Analyst.Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$12,000;

Developer/programmer; Salary: R$4.5 thousand to R$13 thousand;

Data & Analytics Manager. Salary: R$22 thousand and R$35 thousand;

Software Engineering Manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 35 thousand;

FrontEnd Developer.Salário: R$ 13 thousand to R$ 17 thousand;

Mobile developer. Salary: from R$ 6 thousand to R$ 8 thousand for junior level; R$9 thousand to R$12,000 for full level; R$12,000 to R$18,000 for senior level; Up to R$25,000 for specialists;

Business consultant. Salary: R$ 2.5 thousand to R$ 8 thousand;

Account Manager. Salary: R$ 3.5 thousand to R$ 10 thousand;

Marketing analyst. Salary: R$3,000 to R$9,000;

Digital Marketing Analyst. Salary: R$ 6 thousand to R$ 12 thousand;

CMO (Chief Marketing Officer). Salary: R$30 thousand to R$40 thousand;

Product Marketing Manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 30 thousand;

Recruiter. Salary: R$3,000 to R$12,000;

Compensation and benefits analyst. Salary: R$6.5 thousand to R$12 thousand;

HR Business Partner Manager. Salary: R$ 20 thousand to R$ 26 thousand – with attractive package and 3 to 4 salary bonuses;

Talent Acquisition Manager. Salary: R$ 15 thousand to R$ 25 thousand;

Customer Service Analyst. Salary: R$4,000 to R$6.5 thousand;

Sales Executive – Digital Media Technologies. Salary: R$ 16 thousand to R$ 30 thousand + commissions.