Sudan’s Prime Minister Resigns Amidst Crisis Opened by Military Coup | World

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

The resignation came less than two months after being reinstated as part of a political agreement with the military.

  • Sudan: understand in 5 points the military coup in the 3rd largest country in Africa

Hamdok said a roundtable was needed to build a new deal for Sudan’s political transition.

“I decided to devolve the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister and give another man or woman from this noble country a chance to … help you get through what was left of the transition period to a democratic civilian country,” said Hamdok , during a speech on a national television channel.

The announcement creates even more uncertainty about Sudan’s future, three years after an uprising that led to the ousting of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

An economist and former United Nations official widely respected by the international community, Hamdok became prime minister through an agreement between the military and civilians after the fall of Bashir.

Fired and placed under house arrest by the military during the coup on 25 October, he was reinstated in November.

But the agreement for his return was denounced by many in the civilian coalition that had previously supported him and by protesters who continued to hold mass demonstrations against the military regime.

Protesters set fire to tires on street in Khartoum, capital of Sudan

Protesters set fire to tires on street in Khartoum, capital of Sudan

