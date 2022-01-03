Target set, Neném sinks and exchanges punches with rival· TV News

Outside of the América team, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will enter a new phase of bad luck in The More Life, The Better!. Teca (Karina Dohme) will invent that she was harassed by the player and will make coach Trombada (Marcelo Flores) take satisfaction with his rival. The two will exchange punches in an ugly fight, and the blonde will record everything for an embarrassing video that she will post on social media in one of her scenes in the Globo telenovela.

The heartthrob will be the target of the frame for having rejected yet another onslaught of Teak in this monday (3 ). Trombada’s fiancée will tell the athlete that she will help him get back into football in exchange for a little favor. “Mister eats out of my hand. He does everything I ask. You just have to be nice to me. Do you understand or do you want me to draw?”, the blonde will release.

Neném will realize the ulterior motives and will discard the agreement. Annoyed, the character played by Karina Dohme will punish the athlete for the ass he took. She will tell Trombada that she was grabbed by force by the heartthrob, and the coach will plead with his rival. In the past, the two competed against each other on the lawns.

The character played by Marcelo Flores won’t even listen to what Neném has to say and will already start the fight. The men will exchange punches, and Teca will use the moment to make an embarrassing video and end the career of Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savalla).

“This is the real Neném. He leaves the team in the middle of the game, gets drunk at the bar and then still fights with the coach. Neném is proving why his career is over!”, the blonde will mock on the recording.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Written by Mauro Wilson, the plot is fully recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Next, Globo features Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the central roles.

