Tatá Werneck gets emotional with Paulo Gustavo Trophy

Tatá Werneck received the Humor award at Globo’s “Melhores do Ano 2021”, which was renamed after the “Paulo Gustavo Trophy”. Competing alongside Marcelo Adnet and Fábio Porchat, the actress and comedian was moved when talking about Paulo Gustavo, who died in 2021, a victim of covid-19. She dedicated the award to her friend.

I would exchange any prize to be competing with Paulo Gustavo and losing to him. He was the best.

Tatá added: “I’m feeling so many things. It’s the first time I’ve won an award as a comedian. I’m representing my category, I’m a big fan of you.”

Before delivering the award, Luciano Huck also spoke with Fábio Porchat and Marcelo Adnet. The two also spoke about Paulo Gustavo and were moved.

It was a very difficult year. I started my career with Paulo. I graduated from drama school with him. Our first job in life. Not having Paulo is something like that. Every day I find out he’s not here, it’s amazing. I have a sign in my office and when I look at it I think: ‘this is crazy’. It’s crazy, really.

Fabio Porchat

Marcelo Adnet recalled: “My school of the heart, São Clemente, will pay homage to Paulo Gustavo at the next Carnival. I want everyone to stay tuned and whoever wants to pay tribute, applaud, can parade there.”

Marjorie Estiano and Renata Vasconcellos were some of the winners of the night. Check out all the winners in the 10 categories.