Teams tie classic with spectacular goal

Chelsea and Liverpool lived up to expectations and made an electrifying derby for the Premier League on the first Sunday of 2022. Playing at home, the Blues saw the Reds open 2-0 on the scoreboard, but they reacted in an incredible way and sought a 2-2 draw. Mané and Salah scored for the visitors, while Kovacic (with a goal from the plate) and Pulisic both scored in favor of the hosts — all goals were scored in the initial stage (see below).

The result ends up being bad for both teams, as Manchester City, which yesterday (1) beat Arsenal and reached 53 points, is even further away in the lead. Chelsea are still in second place, with 43, against Liverpool’s 42. Remember that the Reds have a game less than the two rivals.

The teams went to the field with important embezzlements. Chelsea, for example, had Lukaku barred by coach Thomas Tuchel after the striker said he was not happy with the Blues. Liverpool can’t count on names like Alisson, Firmino and coach Jürgen Klopp, all of them with covid-19.

But even with considerable shortages, Chelsea and Liverpool had a spectacular duel at Stamford Bridge, entitled to a lot of intensity, 25 submissions and a series of lost chances for both teams —Mendy shone more than Kelleher.

Chelsea return to the field next Wednesday (5) to face Tottenham in the first game of the semifinal of the English League Cup. Liverpool, on the other hand, play a day later, on Thursday, against Arsenal, also in the semi of the knockout tournament.

The goals, one of them from the board

In a game marked by a series of defensive errors, especially in the opening minutes, the impression was that Liverpool would reach victory easily, as they opened 2-0 on the scoreboard in the first half of the initial stage, with goals by Mané, after 8, and Salah, at 25. The Senegalese took advantage of an error by Chalobah, dribbled Mendy and submitted from the left to end a fast of nine games without scoring.

The Egyptian, on the other hand, received a beautiful assist from Arnold to invade the area, take Alonso out of the game and submit with a classy finish in the corner. 2 to 0.

WHAT A GOAL FROM LIVERPOOL!!! Amazing pass from Arnold to SALAH pass Alonso like a child and score: Chelsea 0x2 Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/dVGYdas5eH — Room12 (@OfficialSala12) January 2, 2022

But Chelsea reacted impressively and showed why they are defending Champions League champions and runners-up in the Premier League. The Blues needed five minutes to tie, and the goal that reduced the disadvantage was from cinema, with Kovacic catching a first rebound outside the area, in the 40th minute.

At 45, Kanté served Pulisic, who advanced into the area and, from the left, finished high. 2 to 2.

The intense intensity continued after the break, with Chelsea putting pressure on Liverpool for much of the second half. This time, however, the goalkeepers and the defensive sectors prevailed.