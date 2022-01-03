Technician, arrivals, departures: Atlético-MG starts the first week of 2022 with a lot to do behind the scenes | athletic-mg

Meeting with Jorge Jesus, forwarding athletes’ arrivals and departures. If the professional cast continues to enjoy the holidays at the end/beginning of the year and has a presentation scheduled only for January 17th, the direction of Atlético-MG starts the first full week of 2022 with a lot to do behind the scenes. The expectation is that these are days of definition.

This Monday, the second meeting between Atlético and Jorge Jesus is scheduled. The coach continues to be the top priority for Alvinegra to assume the position left by Cuca in the last week of the year. this monday, the parties will meet for the second time, in a meeting that will feature the presence of businessmen who help the club’s management (4 R’s) and can lead to a situation of outcome in the conversations – both for the positive and negative side.

While negotiating who will be the new coach, Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, continues playing the planning for next season’s cast, and this week you can adjust some settings.

1 of 6 Atletico-MG headquarters facade — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG Facade of Atlético-MG headquarters — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG

In the field of arrivals, one of Caetano’s priorities is defensive midfielder Edenilson, from Internacional. Atlético has been trying to advance for the player for a few days now and even counts on the athlete’s desire to wear the white jersey, but runs into Colorado, who want to keep the athlete and have been playing a tough game.

The 32-year-old player’s fine for the Brazilian market is considered unpayable, since the calculation is made by annual salaries, multiplied 100 times. Galo, then, has been trying to negotiate with Colorado an amount close to that of the fine abroad (US$ 3 million, or R$ 16.7 million), and is studying to involve players on loan in the business. The expectation is that negotiations will evolve throughout the week.

2 of 6 Edenilson, Inter midfielder, interests Galo — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Edenilson, Inter’s midfielder, interests Galo — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Publishing, Inter

Another name that interests Galo is that of striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. The player has a contract with Tricolor Gaúcho (which will compete in Serie B this year), but had been expressing the desire to leave the team.

The deal is considered difficult by Galo, since other teams (São Paulo, for example) are also interested in the striker and he would have to be able to leave Grêmio before hitting any other club. According to the Grêmio president, Romildo Bolzan, the athlete would still have expressed the desire to stay at the club in 2022.

3 of 6 Douglas Costa is another one in the Rooster’s sights — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio Douglas Costa is another one in the rooster’s sights — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio

Other possibilities for action in the market should occur in the defensive system, where Rooster may be forced to seek replacements if two important casualties are confirmed in the starting lineup.

Atlético could lose two of its pillars in the defensive system that won so many praises in 2021. The first-half duo, formed by Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso, arouses the interest of European football and it could end up being two big casualties for the cast.

According to information from Rádio Itatiaia, Nathan would have received an offer of 6 million euros (BRL 38 million) from Italian football, while Alonso would have received an offer of 8 million euros, about BRL 50 million, from Krasnodar, in Russia .

4 of 6 Alonso could be leaving Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Alonso could be leaving Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Another big name that can also leave the team at Atletico is striker Diego Costa. The player, who traveled to Spain for the turn of the year, he has already expressed his desire not to remain, and part of the board also sees no major objections to his departure.. The trend is that, if any offer arises (especially from abroad), Diego will be one more person to leave the team in 2022.

In addition to these possibilities of definitive negotiations, a loan is almost right. Midfielder Nathan is not expected to remain until 2022, and decides this week whether to wear Santos or Fluminense’s jersey throughout the season. Galo has already accepted the identical proposals of the two teams (R$ 1 million + full payment of salaries) and left the decision on the future in the hands of the midfielder.