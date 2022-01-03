Thaila Ayala bakes cake to celebrate 1 month of her son, Francisco

Actress Thaila Ayala posted a video preparing the cake to celebrate her son’s first month of life

Francisco, the son of Thaila Ayala (35) and Renato Góes (35), completed its first month of life this Saturday, 1.

To commemorate the heir’s messenger, Thaila made a point of preparing a cake for the boy, and then sang ‘Happy Birthday’ alongside her husband.

“Today I’m a month old and my mom made me a cupcake, it wasn’t the prettiest in the world, but they said it was tasty, but what counts is all the love that was there, isn’t it?”, wrote the actress while sharing the video of making the cake.

The followers melted for the moment. “Is very beautiful”, said a fan. “Ahhhhhh!!! Beautiful celebration!”, commented a follower. “Hahahahahahahah Thaiiiiiii I lived to see you doing a messenger! Hahahaha seriously!!!!!! AMOOOOOO it’s good to see you like this!!!! Congratulations to our Chico!”, he wrote Giovanna Ewbank (35).

Recently, Thaila delighted fans by sharing some images in which Francisco appears sleeping in her lap. “He looks just like his daddy, but he likes to sleep like Mommy!!!”, joked the actress.

Check out the video of Thaila Ayala preparing the cake for her son, Francisco:





