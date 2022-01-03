Thaila Ayala poses with her one month old baby and enchants: “what a prince”

The actress Thaila Ayala enchanted by showing her one month old baby, little Francisco

The actress Thaila Ayala showed her baby who has just turned a month old. Little Francisco is the result of her marriage to the actor Renato Goes. Artists are first-time dads.

The boy came into the world prematurely, when she was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation. Despite this, as he was born with the proper weight, the newborn did not need to stay in the Neonatal ICU. Just three days after delivery, the mother and baby were discharged from the hospital.

On the first day of the year (1), Francisco completed his first month! To celebrate the date, the actress organized a cute celebration. The baby’s birthday featured a cake made by the mother herself.

On her social networks, she recorded the recipe step by step and all the fun when cutting the cake, along with the baby and her husband. The trio sang Happy Birthday and extinguished the candles, in an atmosphere of great fun!

“Today, it’s a month and my mom made me a cupcake, it wasn’t the most beautiful in the world, but they said it was tasty, but what counts is all the love that was there, isn’t it?”, he wrote Thaila Ayala.

Fans approved of the recipe and mommy baker won a lot of praise! “How cute you are! Very special for you to make the cake for him… I loved it! Congratulations, to Francisco and to you”, said an internet user. Another wished: “Rain of blessings in your life”.

a follower of Thaila Ayala guaranteed: “Your simplicity is good for social media. Gratitude!”. Another agreed: “Congratulations and what a prince! Mom herself made the cake, that’s simplicity and a lot of love.” And still another defined: “The beauty is in the simplicity of the moments”.

The actress Mari Bridi asked: “Send a piece to my neighbor!”. Fernanda Paes Leme celebrated: “Vivaaaa Chico!”. Giovanna Ewbank was surprised and said: “Thai, I lived to see you doing a monthversary! Serious! I love you, it’s good to see you like this! Congratulations, to our Chico!”.

