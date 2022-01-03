The best bond to buy now and profit in 2022, according to Santander – Money Times

Amid rising interest rates, embark on a bond from the Direct Treasure can yield good returns in 2022.

The market projects a Selic, the basic interest rate, at 11.50% for 2022, as published in the Focus Bulletin.

For the month of January, the Santander recommends the IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2026. According to the bank, inflation will remain in the focus of investors, as well as its reflection on the future yield curve.

“As public policy discussions take a back seat in Brasília, due to the parliamentary recess, the face-to-face race may gain prominence in the headlines and guide the mood of the markets in the coming weeks”, he says.

Also according to analyst Ricardo Peretti, who signs the report, the bond has a relatively shorter duration, available on the Tesouro Direto platform, opting for the 2026 maturity, “where we see the most positive asymmetry between risk and return, given the fiscal uncertainties already mentioned, without payment of semiannual interest, due to greater fiscal efficiency”.

The portfolio’s objective is to surpass the IMA-B index, indexes that accompany the portfolio of securities linked to the IPCA, in the medium and long term.