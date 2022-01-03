The Economist: The virus is already here, and some restrictions are ineffective – International

On December 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) was told about a cluster of what appeared to be pneumonia cases in a Chinese town called Wuhan. In the weeks and months that followed, first cities closed, then countries, and finally the entire planet closed. Humanity has learned a lot about the coronavirus over the past two years. Masks, social distance and, above all, vaccines have proven effective in curbing its spread. However, one lesson has not been learned: prolonged travel restrictions are, for the most part, useless.

In November, when the South Africa announced the discovery of a new fast-spreading variant, the micron, the first response from many countries was to ban entry or to make onerous hotel quarantine requirements for travelers from southern Africa. some like Japan and Israel, closed their borders to all foreigners. Others that were in the process of reopening, such as Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, changed their minds quickly. Obstacles to travel have been re-erected even within the Schengen Area, a supposedly borderless area of ​​the Europe.

Rapidly imposed travel restrictions make sense in the early stages of an outbreak, when infections of a variant are few and testing and tracking systems are still able to follow the contagion pathways. When imported cases account for more than 10% of infections, bans can have a big impact on the growth of the epidemic. Thus, it is possible to buy time to find out more about a new variant, prepare hospitals or implement vaccines.

But travel bans usually continue, although once a virus or strain is circulating freely in a country, they are largely useless. By the time France banned non-essential travel from the UK on Dec. 16 in hopes of denying Ômicron entry, the country was already recording a daily average of more than 50,000 infections, 10% more than its peak during the period. delta wave at the beginning of the year. Any imported infection would, at this point, make little difference in the burden of disease – certainly not enough to justify the economic and social disruption caused by the travel ban.

One of the reasons travel restrictions tend not to have lasting benefits is that most travel restrictions have leaks. With very few exceptions, countries allow citizens, residents, their families, essential workers, diplomats, important businesspeople or any such combination to cross borders. Countries that impose successful long-term travel bans, as Australia and New Zealand have done, must do so at enormous cost, not just for their global connections, but also for their own citizens. For much of 2021, Australians struggled to return to their own country and had to pay exorbitant amounts for flights and hotels to quarantine. To ‘keep covid-19 out, such decisions must be reinforced by draconian measures at home as well. Australians have not been allowed to cross state borders for most of the past two years; the city of Melbourne was closed for 262 days in 2021.

These policies can save lives and have fewer leaks on islands. But few democracies are willing to tolerate them for long. In fact, the only country still following a strict “zero covid” policy is China, which is taking increasingly desperate measures to contain recent outbreaks of the virus. In Xian, a city of about 13 million people where daily infections rose from zero to more than 100 in December, authorities have imposed a fierce lockdown, are repeatedly testing the mass population and quarantined some 30,000 people in hotels. These methods are popular in China, where people give credit to their strict rulers for keeping them safe. But it is far from clear whether China’s zero covid policy is sustainable, given Ômicron’s high transmissibility, or how China will move beyond itself to live with the disease.

For the rest of the world, the best tactic is for governments to promote more economical policies, especially vaccines and booster shots, while resisting the urge to ban things just to create the illusion of determination. The United Kingdom and the United States have shown admirable common sense lately. Both countries removed travel restrictions on southern African countries once it became clear that the variant was circulating at home. The US has shortened the window during which a negative covid test must be obtained prior to travel. The UK asked arriving travelers to take a test two days after arrival and isolate themselves until receiving a negative result. Even so, such measures should aim to be proportionate and minimally disruptive. / TRANSLATION BY LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES