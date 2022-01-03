The future of Douglas Costa, Inter with an eye on Fortaleza and much more in the 1st summary of Central 2022 | football

Recovered from the holiday season? Did you take a break from football in these first two days of 2022? Do not worry. We are here to help you stay on top of everything that happened at the Market Center at the beginning of the new year.

Okay, there weren’t that many news….But the week promises to speed up some negotiations, with many clubs already returning to training. The year has started!!!

So, once again Happy 2022, and #partiuresumão

After the rehiring of Diego Souza, another player who initially wasn’t in Grêmio’s plans for 2022, but who could continue in the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul, is striker Douglas Costa. This Sunday, the president Romildo Bolzan revealed that the player has the desire to stay at the club.

Douglas Costa has a contract with Grêmio until June 2022, but with a clause to be automatically extended until the end of 2023. Meanwhile, Atlético-MG and São Paulo, who have already expressed their desire to sign the player, are on hold.

The forecast is for the striker to return to Brazil this week and start dealing with his future.

One who is really leaving Grêmio is full-back Vanderson, made official by Monaco on the first day of the year. The player used his social networks to say goodbye to the club from Rio Grande do Sul and apologize for the relegation to Serie B.

Inter eyeing David, but Fortaleza makes a tough game

Another club from Rio Grande do Sul that had a busy start to 2022 behind the scenes of the market was Internacional. Colorado has already started talks to try to hire striker David, currently at Fortaleza. The player became an alternative since negotiations with Marinho did not evolve.

For his part, the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, says he has David for 2022, when the club from Ceará will compete in its first Libertadores. The player’s termination fine for the domestic market is R$30 million.

The president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, used her social networks to wish her fans a happy 2022, but also to ask for calm. With Verdão still shy on the market, many fans are already showing impatience on the internet. However, the representative assured that everything is “under control”.

“I know that sometimes you get too anxious, but hold on to the anxiety a little bit, it’s all under control”

Rooster officializes attacker, but may lose double defender

Still waiting for a definition with coach Jorge Jesus, Atlético-MG made official in the early hours of 2022 striker Ademir, the highlight of rival América-MG last year. The 26-year-old player signed a contract with Galo until December 2024.

On the other hand, the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions could lose their first-team double. That’s because both Nathan Silva, 24, and Junior Alonso, 28, have proposals from European football and can leave the team in this transfer window.

Nathan Silva’s proposal comes from Italian football, and would have an estimated value of 6 million euros (R$ 38 million). Junior Alonso is already in the crosshairs of Krasnodar, from Russia, with a proposal of 8 million euros, around R$ 50 million.

The two players would receive salaries well above those paid by Atlético-MG in 2021.

America-MG confirms two more

While Ademir left Coelho and went to Rooster, other players took the opposite path. This weekend, América-MG agreed the signings of defender Iago Maidana, 25 years old (ex-Sport), but who belongs to Atlético-MG. Another name that closed with Coelho was the Colombian midfielder Indio Ramirez, who played for Bahia last season.

In 2022 America-MG prepares to dispute its first Libertadores. The Minas Gerais club will have Guarani, from Paraguay, as its opponent in the knockout phase of the second qualifying phase.

Pablo does not respond to Ceará, who is already aiming for another attacker

After Ceará committed to pay 100% of the salaries of striker Pablo and receive the “ok” from São Paulo for a loan, there was only the player’s endorsement for the deal to be completed. Something that hasn’t happened yet.

Thus, the board of directors of the club from Ceará is already moving in the market in search of another player for the position. According to a source heard by ge, the proposal is “overdue”, given the silence in recent days.

Castan says goodbye to Vasco, who is waiting for Raniel

Waiting for an agreement to terminate his contract, defender Leandro Castan said on Sunday that he no longer plays for Vasco and that, with that, he will not be in the squad’s presentation for the pre-season, scheduled for this Monday.

It is the first time that Castan has spoken out about his situation at Vasco since the desire not to remain at the club surfaced in December.

Another who will not be at the presentation is Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, who tested positive for Covid-19, and will be in isolation in Guayaquil for the next few days. The player is one of six athletes already announced by the club and initially stays until the end of Carioca, with the option of renewal.

Who should be present on the first day and training of 2022 is the striker Raniel, who will be loaned by Santos until the end of the year. The player will undergo medical examinations before being officially announced.

Botafogo has half the cast without a contract

The year 2021 ended and, with it, Botafogo saw 14 players of the professional team lose their contracts. Most were already out of the board’s plans, which is still trying to renew with three names that stood out in the Series B title campaign: midfielders Barreto and Luis Oyama and attacking midfielder Marco Antonio.

Cuiabá announces Valdivia

One of the most active clubs in the market, Cuiabá made its tenth reinforcement for 2022 official on Sunday night. access to Serie A last year.

Born in Jaciara, in the interior of Mato Grosso, the 27-year-old player returns to playing for a club in the state after being revealed by Rondonópolis.

On Friday, Dourado had also made official the Colombian midfielder Kelvin Osório, 28, who arrives on loan for a year from Santa Fe, in Colombia.

And to finish….look at him here again!

2021 ended, 2022 began and if there is a character present in almost all of the summaries it is the Uruguayan striker Cavani, Corinthians’ dream of consumption for the next season.

This Sunday, once again, the Manchester United coach, Ralf Rangnick, reinforced that he does not intend to release the player.

“He knows for sure I won’t let him go. For me he’s a very important player for the rest of the season. We’re in three competitions so we’re definitely going to need Edi’

On Friday, in an interview with ESPN Brasil, he had already expressed his interest in staying with the Uruguayan.

For the first two days of the year, it was quite lively!