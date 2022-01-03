the incredible fan story who saved an NHL team employee’s life

Seattle Kraken fan honored after helping a Vancouver Canucks employee discover and treat skin cancer

the first day of the year in NHL brought a special story in the game between Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, in Seattle, which ended with a 5-2 victory for the visiting team.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Last Saturday (1st), before the game, the Canadian team paid tribute to the local fan Nadia Popovici, who had helped employee Brian Hamilton discover skin cancer in the teams’ last meeting, on October 23 of last year – the first home game in Kraken history.

At the time, Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old medical student, spent much of the game trying to get Hamilton’s attention by knocking on the glass that divides the crowd and the court. When he finally turned around, she was showing a message on her cell phone that said ‘the mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancer. Please go to the doctor!‘.

Nadia Popovici and Brian Hamilton before NHL game between Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks Reproduction/Vancouver Canucks

After receiving the unexpected message, Hamilton went to the doctor and tests detected that the mole, in fact, was a grade 2 malignant carcinoma, in which cancer cells can be treated more easily because they are in the top layer of the skin.

On Saturday, hours before the start of the game, the Canucks posted on their social networks a letter from Hamilton, who tried to identify the fan in order to thank her personally. She was found, went to the game and received a tribute on the screen, being applauded by the fans.

Furthermore, Nadia Popovici received a $10,000 (BRL 55 thousand) scholarship to help pay for her medical degree. She was able to identify Hamilton’s neck cancer from volunteer experience in oncology hospitals.

“That night, October 23, and the message you showed me on my cell phone will be forever in my head and made a difference that could change my life, for me and my family. His instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma, and thanks to its persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it was removed,” Hamilton wrote.

“Imagine how shocking it is to be at work and someone looks at you and says ‘hey maybe you should go to the doctor.’ That’s not what you want to hear. Being able to see him and talk to his family, who were affected by his being able to ‘dodge that bullet’, was really special. I saw his mole and I thought, ‘This is a perfect example of what a melanoma looks like,’ Povovici said after meeting with the employee.