The Office’s acclaimed star horror hits Netflix

A Quiet Place has arrived in the Netflix catalog. The acclaimed horror is directed by John Krasinski, star of The Office.

John Krasinski is also part of the cast of A Quiet Place. But the main star is Emily Blunt, who is married to the actor and director in real life.

In A Quiet Place, a family is chased by a spooky, spooky entity. To protect themselves, they must remain absolutely silent at all costs, as the danger is activated by the perception of sound.

highly praised movie

A Quiet Place had critical acclaim at the time of its release. It was also a huge box office hit.

In fact, A Quiet Place had such good revenue that it quickly became something of a franchise for Paramount.

A sequel, called A Silent Place – Part II, has already hit theaters and has also received raves.

There are also some derivatives in development, which should be released in the next few years. In addition to another possible direct sequel.

A Quiet Place represented John Krasinski’s first major project in directing. As an actor, he is known for having played the character Jim Halpert in The Office.

He also returned to direct A Quiet Place – Part II. It remains to be seen if he could also be the director of some other chapter within the franchise.

A Quiet Place is now available on Netflix.