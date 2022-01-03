The popular drink that doubles the risk of bowel cancer

It is one of the deadliest diseases in the world – and those who drink certain beverages may be at increased risk of developing the tumor, reports an article published in the British journal The Sun.











© iStock

Drinking this popular drink more than twice a day doubles the chances of developing bowel cancer in adults, a new study reveals.





Bowel cancer starts in the large intestine and mainly develops from pre-tumor formations called polyps.

Not all polyps become cancerous, however when detected, doctors tend to remove them in order to prevent the onset of the disease.

Furthermore, if detected early, intestinal tumors can be cured – and leading a healthy lifestyle can make a huge difference, reducing the likelihood of contracting the pathology.

Research published in Gut magazine revealed an ominous link between sugary drinks and the deadly disease.

Researchers found that adults who drink two or more of these drinks a day “double” their risk of getting bowel cancer before age 50 – especially the female population.

Soft drinks, fruit flavored drinks and energy drinks pose a significant threat, according to the study.

The study tracked 95,464 individuals over 24 years, taking into account their family history of bowel cancer, lifestyle, and what they ate and drank.

Over the years, researchers found that 109 women developed that tumor before age 50, and they had drunk more sugary drinks during adulthood.

Those who drank two or more servings of sugary drinks daily were twice as likely to develop bowel cancer compared to women who drank less than one drink a week.

Each daily dose of a sugar-sweetened beverage was associated with a 16% higher risk, a figure that rose to 32% during adolescence.

When replaced by artificially sweetened beverages, coffee or skimmed milk, the study determined that the risk of tumor appearance was 36% lower.

Experts concluded that the consumption of sugary drinks can significantly contribute to the early onset of the disease.

Adding: “reduce intake and/or [substituição] with other healthier drinks among adolescents and young adults may be a potential strategy to alleviate the increasing incidence of bowel cancer before the age of 50”.