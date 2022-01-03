The purchase of MAP by GOL Linhas Aéreas is approved without restrictions

MAP ATR-72 – Image: Photographer / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Continuing the information disclosed in the Material Fact of June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos, GOL Linhas Aéreas informs that, on December 30, 2021, Dispatch SG No. 1929/2021 was issued.

through which the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the Transaction without restrictions.

Pursuant to applicable law, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third party appeal or summons by the CADE Court.

The full text of the Dispatch and other documents of a public nature concerning the analysis carried out by CADE may be accessed at the autarchy’s electronic address (www.cade.gov.br).

As announced by GOL last June, the agreement to acquire MAP, a domestic Brazilian airline with routes to regional destinations and Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to expanding Brazilian demand for air transport, in line with what its Management understands to be a differentiated opportunity for rational consolidation in the local market, as the country’s economy recovers from Covid-19.

“Over the past year, we have consistently emphasized that GOL was well-positioned for growth in the post-pandemic cycle, as a result of prudent financial management and our efficient operating model, which set us apart in the market,” said Paulo Kakinoff, CEO .





“This acquisition is an important step in our strategy to expand our network and capacity, as we look to revitalize the demand for leisure and business air travel. Thus, the Company is investing even more in the regional air transport market, especially in the Amazon region, supporting local economic development and strengthening our operations at Congonhas Airport”, added the CEO.

Founded in 2011, at the time of the acquisition announcement, MAP was the fifth largest Brazilian airline, with a fleet of seven 70-seat ATR aircraft that operated routes in the Amazon region from Manaus Airport and in the South and Southeast regions to from Congonhas, the country’s largest domestic airport.

The completion of this Transaction will reinforce GOL’s positioning in two of its main bases, with growth in Congonhas of approximately 10%, through the addition of 26 daily flights. Thus, the Company will be able to serve new destinations, connecting the largest city in South America with historically under-supplied domestic markets, as the restrictions resulting from the pandemic are reduced or eliminated.

GOL emphasizes that it preserves its single-fleet strategy to serve these new routes in a sustainable and economical way, and that it has additional flexibility to evaluate new types of aircraft or partnerships that can serve these regional markets with better cost efficiency, without any future obligations with regard to the current MAP fleet.

Kakinoff added: “We believe that the acquisition of MAP is, at this time, the only viable opportunity for rational consolidation in the Brazilian aviation market. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the organic growth strategy, stimulating demand for the expansion of our network.”

GOL sees three main benefits in this Transaction:

1- Expansion to New Routes

The Company intends to offer new destinations and complementary routes to its current network at Congonhas Airport, which will provide a greater range of flight options and more convenience for Customers.

“We believe that GOL’s network is the most attractive option for Customers, both for business and leisure, in terms of cost, service and flight frequency,” said Edu Bernardes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.





2- Greater Seats Offer Density to Historically Underoffered Markets

In addition to expanding to new routes, the Company will make available a substantially greater number of seats per flight than currently available by MAP for these markets. The ATRs will be replaced by larger and more efficient aircraft, continuing GOL’s regional strategy, which operates with Boeing 737-700 jets – a model that could be replaced by another type of aircraft that is even more efficient in the future.

“By operating larger and more modern aircraft on these routes, the Company will increase the supply of flights and seats in one of the country’s main markets,” said Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations.

3- Improving Efficient Operations

With unit costs among the lowest in the world, GOL will offer greater efficiency with these new operations in Congonhas. These lower costs will allow the Company to practice more competitive rates in relation to any competitor in Brazil, which typically serve these markets with smaller and less efficient aircraft, providing benefits of scale arising from GOL’s operations.

“The Transaction is yet another example that the Company is ready to resume its sustainable growth and investments in Brazilian air transport, supported by substantially lower operating costs than the competition,” added Richard Lark, Chief Financial Officer.

MAP is being acquired for R$28 million in cash and shares, to be paid after all conditions precedent are met, consisting of 100,000 GOLL4 shares at R$28 per share and R$25 million in cash to be paid in 24 monthly installments. At closing, the Company will assume up to R$100 million in MAP’s financial commitments.

